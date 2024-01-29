Rising Grocery Bills in Texas: Dallas and Houston Among Cities with Highest Costs

As the pandemic continues to reshape economic landscapes, Texans are grappling with a significant escalation in grocery prices. According to recent reports, grocery costs have surged by a striking 17 percent since the onset of the pandemic. The average Texan is currently shelling out nearly $300 per grocery store visit, culminating in a weekly expenditure of $286.19 as per data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Rising Costs Straining Household Budgets

Despite an overarching trend of declining inflation, the price tag on essentials, including dairy, rice, and produce, continues to apply pressure on household budgets. The average cost of living in Texas now sits at $2,170 per month, and for a family of four, the figure ascends to $5,094.

Dallas and Houston: Cities with Soaring Grocery Bills

Dallas and Houston have emerged among the cities bearing the highest grocery bills in the U.S., ranking eighth and second respectively. However, Austin, typically viewed as pricey, does not claim the top spot in Texas in terms of living costs. Dallas, in fact, surpasses Austin, standing 7.7% above the national average cost of living, while Austin is marginally above at 1.8%.

A Comparative Relief for Texas

Interestingly, Texas does not make it to the list of top five states burdened with the highest grocery costs. This offers some degree of relative relief to residents, providing a silver lining in the context of rising living costs across the nation.