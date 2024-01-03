Rising Construction Costs Redraw Idaho County Jail Project

Idaho County’s ambitious jail construction project is undergoing significant changes. The initial plan, a 48-bed facility costing around $8 million, has jumped to a staggering $12.9 million. The soaring construction costs have compelled the county commissioners to make critical revisions to the project during a regular session with a contractor and an architect.

Planning for the New Jail Facility

Originally, the project was scheduled to break ground last spring, boasting a capacity to accommodate 56 inmates and involving comprehensive renovations to the courthouse. However, escalating construction costs have delayed the start of the project. Furthermore, the revised design now envisions a smaller facility, accommodating 48 beds, and a substantially higher price tag.

Addressing the Escalating Costs

To mitigate the spiraling expenses, the commissioners have decided to cut back on several aspects of the project. Plans for relocating various county offices and renovating the courthouse have been put on hold. Expensive landscaping and some concrete works have been scrapped in favor of cost-efficient alternatives. A commercial kitchen, initially planned, will be replaced by a warming kitchen, saving significant costs.

Reopening Bids for Essential Components

In a move to control the increasing costs, the commissioners have decided to reopen bids for key components like electrical, heating, and air conditioning, and plumbing. This decision comes in response to the issue of subcontractors setting their own prices and the absence of a contingency budget in the initial planning.

Despite the challenges and revisions, the project is set to be financed entirely by federal grants. This includes a two-year, $5.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund and $3.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and economic recovery-related funding. With these funds in place, the project is expected to break ground this spring and be completed in 15 to 18 months.