Rising Comedy Star Cyrus Steele to Headline Odessa Christian Faith Center's Comedy Night

The Odessa Christian Faith Center is all set to host a Comedy Night featuring the rising star of the comedy scene, Cyrus Steele, on Friday, February 16. Known for his sharp wit and engaging celebrity impersonations, Steele has carved a niche for himself in the comedic world, resonating deeply with audiences of diverse age groups.

Advertisment

Comedy Rooted in Clean Humor and Engaging Impersonations

Steele's comedy stands out due to its emphasis on clean humor, making it suitable for all ages. His act includes spot-on impressions of prominent figures such as Barack Obama, Kevin Hart, and Donald Trump, drawing humor from his upbringing in Savannah, Georgia. Steele's talent for impersonation and his knack for turning everyday scenarios into sources of laughter are part of what makes his act universally appealing.

Impressive Track Record in the Comedy Scene

Advertisment

A talented comedian, Steele has performed at renowned comedy venues, including the Apollo Theater. He has also participated in several competitions, establishing his comedic prowess. He was recognized as a top 5 finalist in HBO's 'Comedy Wings Competition,' a finalist for Steve Harvey's 'Standup Spotlight,' and winner of FOX's 'Wacky Talent Competition.' His appearances on 'Showtime at the Apollo' and 'America's Got Talent' further testify to his rising prominence in the comedy world.

Details of the Comedy Night Event at Odessa Christian Faith Center

For those wishing to attend the Comedy Night, the event will begin at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for General Admission ($25) and 6:15 p.m. for Early Entry ($35). Attendees can look forward to an after-party featuring great food and fellowship. Childcare is available for a fee of $10 per child, and Spanish translation services will be provided. The venue is located at 9000 Andrews Hwy. in Odessa.