Rising College Costs: A Barrier to Higher Education

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
Rising College Costs: A Barrier to Higher Education

As the price tag of higher education in the United States continues to rise, an increasing number of high school graduates, like Alex, are reassessing their educational journey. Weighing the potential intellectual growth and career opportunities against the looming threat of substantial debt, many are choosing to delay, drop out, or avoid college altogether.

Unsettling Sticker Shock of Higher Education

The revised Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) has been a stark reality check for many families. This change appears to redistribute wealth from the working middle class to the very poor, overstating what many families can feasibly contribute to their children’s college funds. It also penalizes remarriage and eliminates exclusions for certain drug offenses. The introduction of questions to determine an applicant’s race has drawn sharp criticism, especially in a year when the Supreme Court ruled the consideration of race in college admissions as unconstitutional.

The Lopsided Impact of Tuition Fee Increases

Across the pond, tuition fee hikes in the United Kingdom have had a mixed impact on university students. While overall enrollment has only marginally decreased, the increase has primarily affected wealthier students, thus shrinking the enrollment gap across socio-economic groups. The hike has, unfortunately, perpetuated existing inequalities, hampering disadvantaged students by limiting their choices, opportunities, and experiences due to the financial and psychological strain of borrowing.

Free College for All: A Worthy Goal or a Pipe Dream?

Bernie Sanders’s proposal for ‘free college for all’ could be a stumbling block at the state level due to tight state budgets and ideological opposition. Despite the steady increase in state budgets for higher education due to growing student enrollment in public colleges, state funding has been on a downward spiral. This has led to a greater reliance on tuition. Sanders’s plan, though lacking in detail, proposes that the federal government cover two-thirds of the cost with states shouldering the remaining one-third. However, the feasibility of funding the estimated annual cost of $75 billion through a Wall Street speculation tax remains questionable.

High College Costs Drive Students’ Choices

The soaring costs of higher education are significantly impacting students’ choices, pushing the focus from scholarly learning towards more consumer-driven education. Coupled with the growing disparity in earnings between college and high school graduates, this trend underscores the need for colleges to provide a return on investment for students, given the hefty financial commitment of obtaining a degree.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

