Rise of Zombie Firms: A Growing Concern Amid Higher Interest Rates

The United States has witnessed a growing wave of corporate bankruptcies in 2023 with 516 publicly listed companies filing for protection from creditors. This rise is a signal of the deepening crisis of ‘zombie firms’ – businesses characterized by stagnant or declining sales and increasing debt levels. The emergence of this phenomenon has been fueled by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to maintaining higher interest rates.

Zombie Firms: The Walking Dead of the Business World

In the business world, zombie firms refer to unprofitable entities that have managed to stay afloat by continually accruing new debt. These companies, often with more liabilities than assets, are generally unable to cover their operating expenses or debt obligations with their earnings. In the past, banks have lent to these firms, hoping they could reverse their downward trends. However, this practice has had adverse effects on healthier companies competing in the same sectors.

(Read Also: National Weather Service Forecasts Light Rain, Mixed Precipitation Across U.S.)

Changing Tide: The Federal Reserve’s Stance

As the Federal Reserve commits to a higher interest rate environment, these zombie firms are increasingly succumbing to financial pressures. The central bank’s economists have observed that despite interest rate hikes, U.S. firms generally have healthy balance sheets. The effective federal funds rate increased significantly to 5.33% in October 2023, up from just 0.08% two years prior. This rise stresses the importance of liquidity or cash on hand, while imposing limitations on riskier assets.

(Read Also: Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024)

Looking Ahead: Challenges for Zombie Firms

As the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has signaled, interest rates are expected to remain elevated for an extended period, indicating that further economic tightening may be forthcoming. In such an environment, the survival of zombie firms, which rely heavily on access to cheap credit, could become more difficult. The Federal Reserve’s data shows a decrease in the proportion of zombie firms following the COVID-19 emergency stimulus measures, suggesting a shift away from supporting unsustainable businesses.

Read More