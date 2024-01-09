Rise of Hype Language in NIH-funded Research Abstracts: A Study by the University of Tsukuba

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the language used in abstracts of research funded by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) spanning from 1985 to 2020. The study primarily focused on the usage of ‘hype’ adjectives, terms that accentuate aspects such as significance, novelty, scale, rigor, utility, attitudes, and the gravity of problems.

Escalation of Hype Language in Research Abstracts

The results of the study unveiled a significant surge in the use of almost all hype terms over the 36-year period. This trend suggests that the language employed in grant applications influences the language in the subsequently published research abstracts. The usage patterns of hype adjectives were found to be in close correlation with the usage trends in NIH funding applications during the same period. This indicates that the language choices made by investigators at the grant application stage have a substantial impact on the presentation of research findings later.

The Implications of Hype Language in Scientific Communication

These findings illuminate the impact of funding mechanisms on how research communication is framed. There are growing concerns about the increasing trend of using promotional language in scientific communication. The study emphasizes the role of funding mechanisms in shaping the tone of research communication and urges funding bodies to refrain from encouraging investigators towards salesmanship in their language.

Call for Change in Funding Mechanisms

The study, funded by a JSPS KAKENHI grant, was authored by Associate Professor Neil Millar from the Institute of Systems and Information Engineering at the University of Tsukuba. The findings of the study, published in a paper titled ‘Promotional language (hype) in abstracts of publications of NIH funded research’, urge funding bodies to avoid incentivizing researchers to use salesmanship in their language. As scientific communication is crucial for the progress of research, it is imperative to maintain its integrity and avoid the trend of promotional language.