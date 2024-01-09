en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Rise of Hype Language in NIH-funded Research Abstracts: A Study by the University of Tsukuba

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Rise of Hype Language in NIH-funded Research Abstracts: A Study by the University of Tsukuba

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the language used in abstracts of research funded by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) spanning from 1985 to 2020. The study primarily focused on the usage of ‘hype’ adjectives, terms that accentuate aspects such as significance, novelty, scale, rigor, utility, attitudes, and the gravity of problems.

Escalation of Hype Language in Research Abstracts

The results of the study unveiled a significant surge in the use of almost all hype terms over the 36-year period. This trend suggests that the language employed in grant applications influences the language in the subsequently published research abstracts. The usage patterns of hype adjectives were found to be in close correlation with the usage trends in NIH funding applications during the same period. This indicates that the language choices made by investigators at the grant application stage have a substantial impact on the presentation of research findings later.

The Implications of Hype Language in Scientific Communication

These findings illuminate the impact of funding mechanisms on how research communication is framed. There are growing concerns about the increasing trend of using promotional language in scientific communication. The study emphasizes the role of funding mechanisms in shaping the tone of research communication and urges funding bodies to refrain from encouraging investigators towards salesmanship in their language.

Call for Change in Funding Mechanisms

The study, funded by a JSPS KAKENHI grant, was authored by Associate Professor Neil Millar from the Institute of Systems and Information Engineering at the University of Tsukuba. The findings of the study, published in a paper titled ‘Promotional language (hype) in abstracts of publications of NIH funded research’, urge funding bodies to avoid incentivizing researchers to use salesmanship in their language. As scientific communication is crucial for the progress of research, it is imperative to maintain its integrity and avoid the trend of promotional language.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
46 seconds ago
Why Do We Cradle Babies in Our Left Arm? New Research Sheds Light
It’s a common scene: a parent cradling a baby, the tiny form nestled comfortably in the crook of the left arm. A seemingly simple act, but beneath it lies a fascinating question: why do the majority of people prefer to cradle babies on their left side? This phenomenon, observed by researchers and artists alike, is
Why Do We Cradle Babies in Our Left Arm? New Research Sheds Light
Montréal Science Centre to Host Inspiring Women and Girls in Science Event
6 mins ago
Montréal Science Centre to Host Inspiring Women and Girls in Science Event
Blue Abyss Makes Progress in Plans for State-of-the-art Training Center in Ohio
12 mins ago
Blue Abyss Makes Progress in Plans for State-of-the-art Training Center in Ohio
Tealium's State of the CDP Report Highlights the Rising Importance of Real-Time Data and AI
1 min ago
Tealium's State of the CDP Report Highlights the Rising Importance of Real-Time Data and AI
Revolutionary AI Framework Unveils New Insights into Animal Social Behavior
1 min ago
Revolutionary AI Framework Unveils New Insights into Animal Social Behavior
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
6 mins ago
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron's Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella's Rising Popularity
19 seconds
Macron's Strategic Appointment: A Countermove to Bardella's Rising Popularity
BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes
47 seconds
BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes
Congress President Criticizes BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED: A Threat to Democracy?
2 mins
Congress President Criticizes BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED: A Threat to Democracy?
Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis
2 mins
Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis
Welsh Farmer's Struggle with Antibiotic Resistance: A Call for Sustainable Farming
2 mins
Welsh Farmer's Struggle with Antibiotic Resistance: A Call for Sustainable Farming
Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk
2 mins
Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk
Ex-Australian Coach John Buchanan: David Warner Not Among Cricketing Greats
3 mins
Ex-Australian Coach John Buchanan: David Warner Not Among Cricketing Greats
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
3 mins
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
5 mins
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
56 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app