Automotive

Rise of Chinese Automakers: A Deja Vu of the 70s Japanese Car Boom?

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:15 am EST
Automotive industry analyst, Gene Munster, has likened the rise of Chinese carmakers to the emergence of Japanese automobile giants in the 1970s. Drawing on history, Munster recalls skepticism around Japanese automakers’ potential to dominate the American auto market. However, by 1989, Honda Accord had become the top-selling car in the US, proving critics wrong. Munster now warns that Tesla, represented by its stock symbol $TSLA, should be vigilant of the formidable challenge posed by Chinese carmakers.

A New Era for the Automotive Industry

The recent influx of Chinese electric car companies into Hong Kong’s financial landscape suggests an ambitious global expansion. Notably, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s largest battery manufacturer, and BYD, a prominent EV manufacturer backed by Warren Buffett, are making significant investments in Hong Kong. BYD, in particular, aims to outpace Tesla in global EV sales, with China accounting for 64 percent of total EV production and 59 percent of global EV sales in 2022.

(Read Also: Navigating Uncertainty: China’s Economic Outlook as 2023 Ends)

Chinese Carmakers on the Rise

Bolstered by China’s control of EV battery supply chains and extensive charging infrastructure, BYD’s success is attributed to its focus on affordability and a diverse lineup of models. The company’s sales are expected to surpass Tesla’s in the upcoming quarter. To maintain its competitive edge, Tesla is planning a revamp of its Model Y. Meanwhile, Xiaomi, a renowned Chinese smartphone maker, has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the SU7, aiming to become one of the world’s top five automakers.

(Read Also: Belt and Road Initiative: A Decade of Global Cooperation and a Promising Future)

Xiaomi Enters the Fray

The new Xiaomi SU7 is equipped with ‘super electric motor’ technology and shares an operating system with Xiaomi’s popular smartphones. The sedan comes in two versions with one offering a driving range of up to 800 km. To establish a foothold in the automotive sector, Xiaomi plans to invest $10 billion over a decade. Despite these ambitious plans, Xiaomi’s entrance has not yet boosted its share price. Nevertheless, the company aims to compete in the crowded Chinese EV market against established players like BYD and Tesla.

Automotive China United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

