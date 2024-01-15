en English
Rise in Coyote Encounters Calls for New Measures in Seminole County, Florida

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
In Seminole County, Florida, the once-rare sight of a coyote has become increasingly common over the past four years, with reported encounters and incidents rising significantly. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has seen reports double from 35 in 2020 to 75 in 2021, marking one of the largest increases in coyote encounters in the greater Orlando region.

Rise of the Urban Coyote

Along with this rise in sightings, an uptick in nuisance behavior has been observed. Coyotes have been reported knocking over trash cans, following humans on nighttime walks, and even attacking small pets. Biologists attribute this surge in coyote activity to the growing development in areas bordered by woodlands. This urban expansion provides coyotes with easy access to food sources, leading them to venture into residential areas more frequently.

Monitoring Coyote Territories

The exact number of coyotes in the county remains unknown; however, the FWC relies heavily on call reports to monitor their territories. Interestingly, while coyote-related calls have surged, bear-related calls have seen a notable decrease, dropping over 30% in the past five years. This change in wildlife behavior is credited to an ordinance passed in Seminole County in 2016, which mandated secure trash management to deter bears.

Towards Effective Coyote Management

In light of these developments, wildlife officials are now suggesting similar measures for coyote management. Eradication is considered ineffective, as coyotes can quickly repopulate areas. Instead, secure garbage management, not leaving pet food or small pets outside overnight, and scaring the animals away are the recommended solutions. The FWC is currently conducting workshops and meetings throughout Seminole County, aiming to educate residents on how to safely coexist with these increasingly urban-dwelling coyotes.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

