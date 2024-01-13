en English
Business

Ripple’s Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Ripple Labs Inc., the San Francisco-based fintech company, has lodged a motion to extend the deadline for responding to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) inquiry. The extension will push the January 17 deadline to January 19, a move that is part of Ripple’s ongoing legal strategy in its lawsuit with the SEC. This information comes from Yassin Mobarak, founder of Dizer Capital, who views Ripple’s delay as a strategic maneuver.

Ripple’s Strategic Delay

According to Mobarak, the passage of time is disadvantageous for the SEC, especially with the potential for changes in the regulatory landscape following the U.S. elections. He suggests that the current SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, may not hold his position post-election and a pro-crypto regulator could redefine the dynamics of the case if they take his place. Ripple’s repeated requests for extensions appear to be a calculated move to tilt the legal battle in their favor. Mobarak highlights the SEC’s time-sensitive reliance, noting that any delays could significantly influence the order and responses within the lawsuit.

SEC’s Last Remedy Stage Motion

The court’s scheduling order indicates that the SEC will file its last remedy stage motion on April 29, 2024. This date is eagerly watched by Fred Rispoli, an advocate for XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency. Rispoli anticipates a ruling could arrive as early as June following the SEC’s final filing.

Scope of the SEC’s Inquiry

The SEC has sought access to Ripple’s financial statements for 2022 and 2023, as well as information on post-complaint ‘Institutional Sales’ contracts. Ripple has countered these demands, arguing that they exceed the permitted scope of discovery and are irrelevant to the case’s current phase. The ongoing legal saga between Ripple and the SEC is closely watched by the crypto industry, as its resolution is expected to significantly impact the regulatory climate for digital assets in the United States.

Business Law United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

