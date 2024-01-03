en English
Business

RingCentral Inc. Stock Price Takes a Dip: A Look at the Company’s Performance

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, RingCentral Inc., a renowned player in the software application sector of technology, saw a 4.09% drop in its stock price on January 2, 2024. Opening at $33.37 and closing at $33.95, the stock underwent fluctuations between $32.36 and $33.65 throughout the day. This development comes in the wake of RingCentral’s impressive five-year record, with sales increasing by 31.14% and an average annual earnings per share growth of 60.48%.

RingCentral’s Financial Performance and Indicators

Currently, RingCentral boasts 85.46 million outstanding shares, with a float of 81.82 million. The company’s workforce consists of 3902 committed employees. Its gross margin stands at 67.73%, overshadowing the operating margin of -18.40% and a pretax margin of -43.96%. The company enjoys an insider ownership of 12.72%, with institutional ownership at a substantial 89.70%.

Recent insider transactions have seen the Chief Financial Officer and the Executive Chairman selling over $1.8 million worth of stock. The last quarterly report of RingCentral exhibited an EPS of $0.78, which exceeded the consensus estimate by $0.03. However, the company confronts a net margin of -44.22% and a return on equity of -689.33%. For the current fiscal year, analysts anticipate an EPS of 0.82, and a per-share growth of 60.48% the following year.

Key Financial Ratios

The company’s financial health is reflected in a quick ratio of 1.45, a price to sales ratio of 1.42, and a price to free cash flow of 11.42. The diluted EPS, currently -4.21, is projected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter and 3.51 in a year’s time.

Stock’s Performance and Market Cap

Over the past 14 days, RingCentral’s stock demonstrates a historical volatility of 39.12%, compared to 52.26% over the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average stands at $30.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.14. Identified resistance and support levels are at $33.35 and $32.06 respectively. With annual sales of 1,988 million and an annual income of -879,170K, RingCentral has a market capitalization of 3.05 billion. The last quarter saw sales of 558,160K, with a quarterly income of -42,120K.

Business United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

