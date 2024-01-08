en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rincell Corporation Secures $1.2M to Accelerate Battery Tech Innovation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Rincell Corporation Secures $1.2M to Accelerate Battery Tech Innovation

Rincell Corporation, a rising star in the realm of advanced battery cell manufacturing, has triumphantly amassed $1.2 million in a seed investment round that was oversubscribed. The leading light in this round was NextGen Battery Chem Ventures LLC, a U.S.-based venture, steered by none other than Sandiip Bhammer, a notable venture capitalist and the brain behind the Green Frontier Capital climate fund.

A Duo of Disruptors

The inception of Rincell in 2023 was the brainchild of Jignesh Parikh and Dr. Jagjit Nanda, two personalities who have carved their names in the annals of the battery technology industry. Parikh, the CEO of Rincell, boasts an illustrious career in business scaling and high-volume manufacturing. His leadership acumen has been honed at prestigious companies like American Lithium Energy, Intel, and Western Digital.

On the other side of the coin, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jagjit Nanda, is a scientist of repute in battery technology. His trailblazing contributions to the field have been felt at institutions like the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center and Oak Ridge National Lab.

Revolutionizing Battery Tech

Rincell’s ground-breaking battery chemistries, including silicon-graphite, LMFP, and Sodium-ion, are set to propel the industry into a new era. The company’s innovative products have not gone unnoticed – they have piqued the interest of significant clients such as Inventus Power, the largest independent battery pack manufacturer in North America.

Roadmap to Commercial Production

With this fresh infusion of investment, Rincell is gearing up to roll its high capacity-performance 18650 and 21700 silicon-graphite batteries off the production line in CY2024. This grand plan is a testament to the company’s commitment to electrifying critical sectors with high capacity-performance batteries using a secure supply chain.

0
Business India United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Kayseri Gathering Spotlights Women's Role in Local Economy
In a significant gathering held in Kayseri, Members of Parliament, mayors, and various non-governmental organization leaders came together to highlight the pivotal role of women in the local economy. The meeting was an initiative of the Leading Businesswomen Association (KLİK), aiming to introduce new projects and ideas that could potentially stimulate the local business landscape.
Kayseri Gathering Spotlights Women's Role in Local Economy
Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Brand Lemme Launches New Product Amidst Unexpected Interruption
3 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Brand Lemme Launches New Product Amidst Unexpected Interruption
Pernod Ricard Korea Donates 40 Million Won to CICI, Promoting Korean Culture
4 mins ago
Pernod Ricard Korea Donates 40 Million Won to CICI, Promoting Korean Culture
Tata Steel Reports Robust Q3FY24 Performance: A Detailed Overview
2 mins ago
Tata Steel Reports Robust Q3FY24 Performance: A Detailed Overview
BPCL's SilentVoices Initiative: A Stride Towards Inclusion and Empowerment
3 mins ago
BPCL's SilentVoices Initiative: A Stride Towards Inclusion and Empowerment
Oldham's Favourite Cafe, Scona Bakehouse, Closes After Eight Years
3 mins ago
Oldham's Favourite Cafe, Scona Bakehouse, Closes After Eight Years
Latest Headlines
World News
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
44 seconds
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
1 min
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
2 mins
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
3 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
3 mins
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
3 mins
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
4 mins
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
4 mins
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
4 mins
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
21 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app