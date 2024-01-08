Rincell Corporation Secures $1.2M to Accelerate Battery Tech Innovation

Rincell Corporation, a rising star in the realm of advanced battery cell manufacturing, has triumphantly amassed $1.2 million in a seed investment round that was oversubscribed. The leading light in this round was NextGen Battery Chem Ventures LLC, a U.S.-based venture, steered by none other than Sandiip Bhammer, a notable venture capitalist and the brain behind the Green Frontier Capital climate fund.

A Duo of Disruptors

The inception of Rincell in 2023 was the brainchild of Jignesh Parikh and Dr. Jagjit Nanda, two personalities who have carved their names in the annals of the battery technology industry. Parikh, the CEO of Rincell, boasts an illustrious career in business scaling and high-volume manufacturing. His leadership acumen has been honed at prestigious companies like American Lithium Energy, Intel, and Western Digital.

On the other side of the coin, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jagjit Nanda, is a scientist of repute in battery technology. His trailblazing contributions to the field have been felt at institutions like the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center and Oak Ridge National Lab.

Revolutionizing Battery Tech

Rincell’s ground-breaking battery chemistries, including silicon-graphite, LMFP, and Sodium-ion, are set to propel the industry into a new era. The company’s innovative products have not gone unnoticed – they have piqued the interest of significant clients such as Inventus Power, the largest independent battery pack manufacturer in North America.

Roadmap to Commercial Production

With this fresh infusion of investment, Rincell is gearing up to roll its high capacity-performance 18650 and 21700 silicon-graphite batteries off the production line in CY2024. This grand plan is a testament to the company’s commitment to electrifying critical sectors with high capacity-performance batteries using a secure supply chain.