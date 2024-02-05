Riley Center/Museum Showcases History of African Americans in Tallahassee

As part of Tallahassee's bicentennial celebrations, the city's landmark John G. Riley Center/Museum for African American History & Culture is presently making waves with its major exhibition, 'African Americans in Tallahassee: The Antebellum Period'. This exhibition, which will continue through October, is the first in a comprehensive four-part series that intends to elaborate on the history of Black families in Tallahassee from the Antebellum Period right through to the Civil Rights Era.

Connecting History Through Exhibitions

The subsequent exhibitions in the series will shed light on 'The Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction', 'The World Wars and Post-War Life', and 'The Civil Rights Era'. By meticulously arranging oral histories, artifacts, photographs, maps, and illustrations, the current exhibit provides a rich and immersive glimpse into the lives of Black residents during the Antebellum Period. The exhibit also incorporates interactive kiosks, providing a melodic backdrop of spirituals from the same period.

Spotlight on Prominent Black Residents

Among the many narratives, the exhibit throws a spotlight on the lives of prominent Black Tallahassee residents, including Johnathan Gibbs and William Gunn, M.D. These individuals, who made remarkable contributions to the community, are brought to life through the exhibits, offering visitors a direct link to the city's past.

A Museum in a Historic House

The museum itself is part of the narrative. Housed in the historic Riley House, built in 1890, the museum recently benefited from a renovation funded by a grant from the Florida Department of State. This $285,000 project was undertaken to protect the building's infrastructure, ensuring that it continues to serve as a vital cultural hub.

Engaging the Younger Generation

In a bid to engage the younger generation with Tallahassee's rich history, a children's book titled 'Luke and Leila's Tallahassee Adventure' will be released in partnership with Visit Tallahassee in April. This initiative is a testament to the museum's commitment to making history accessible and engaging for all ages.

The museum opens its doors for guided tours from Tuesday to Thursday, while self-guided tours or appointments can be arranged on other days. Visitors also have the opportunity to purchase memberships, books, and other items from the museum gift shop, further supporting the museum's mission.