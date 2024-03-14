Rihanna Lists Matthew Perry's Former LA Penthouse for $25M, Eyeing Profit

Pop superstar Rihanna is making headlines as she puts up for sale a luxurious Los Angeles penthouse once owned by Matthew Perry, with a price tag just shy of $25 million. Acquired last spring from Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar, who had bought it from the late 'Friends' star in 2021, Rihanna's move into the high-stakes world of celebrity real estate shows no signs of slowing down. Despite having not moved into the 40th-floor unit located in the celebrity-favored The Century building, she seeks a substantial return on her investment.

Advertisment

Storied Past, Luxurious Present

Perry, who tragically passed away last year, owned the penthouse for four years, during which he enlisted architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano to heavily customize the space. Purchased by Molnar for $21.6 million—a record at the time for Southern California's condo market—the property has seen no significant alterations under Rihanna's ownership. The unit sprawls across the entire 40th floor, offering four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four terraces with panoramic views of Los Angeles.

Celebrity Real Estate Strategies

Advertisment

Rihanna's foray into the luxury real estate market is not new; owning multiple properties across Beverly Hills, Barbados, and Los Angeles, she has demonstrated a keen eye for valuable investments. Her decision to sell the penthouse, especially in a building as prestigious as The Century, underscores the strategic nature of celebrity real estate transactions. With amenities that include round-the-clock concierge services, a state-of-the-art fitness area, and a massive pool, the building attracts a high-profile clientele.

Implications for the Luxury Market

As Rihanna seeks to offload this property for a profit, it brings attention to the ever-evolving dynamics of Los Angeles' luxury real estate market. The sale, if successful, could signify a healthy demand for high-end properties in the area, further cementing The Century's status as a coveted address among the rich and famous. Moreover, it highlights the allure and potential financial rewards of celebrity-owned properties, potentially influencing future transactions in the luxury real estate sector.