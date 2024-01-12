Rifle Regulations in the United States: A Tale of Diversity, Power, and Local Challenges

In the vast landscapes of the United States, the rules governing the ownership and use of rifles vary dramatically from state to state. These weapons, hailed for their range and precision, are a popular pick among the nation’s estimated 11 million deer hunters, according to the National Deer Association. While shotguns offer a range of around 150 yards, the reach of a rifle extends much further, making it an ideal choice for large game hunting and long-distance shots.

Long-range Precision Rifles and Their Impact

A recent study by 24/7 Wall St., which utilized ballistics data from Sportsman’s Warehouse, evaluated 30 long-range precision rifles. The rifles were ranked based on the foot-pounds of energy they could deliver at a distance of 500 yards. The results were startling, with energy delivery ranging from 1,364 to over 9,500 foot-pounds. Such power renders these rifles not only suitable for hunting deer but also for tackling larger North American game and even providing protection against large African animals.

The 50 Caliber BMG: A Beast Beyond Hunting

At the pinnacle of this list of powerful rifles stands the 50 caliber BMG. This military-grade weapon is renowned for its accuracy up to 2,000 yards and its ability to penetrate structures and light armor. While its capabilities exceed the practical needs of hunting, the 50 caliber BMG symbolizes the apex of power that civilian rifles can attain. Civilian versions, including those chambered for 50 caliber ammunition, are available in significant parts of the United States.

Local Regulation of Firearms: The Case of Columbus

The city of Columbus presents an interesting case study in the nation’s complex landscape of firearm regulation. Faced with a pressing need to curb violent crime and firearm-related homicides, Columbus has implemented its own set of restrictions. These include a ban on the possession of high-capacity magazines and a prohibition on the negligent storage of a firearm. Furthermore, the city has petitioned the Ohio Supreme Court to declare these restrictions constitutional under a state provision permitting the reasonable regulation of firearms. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for local firearm regulation across the United States.