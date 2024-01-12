en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Rifle Regulations in the United States: A Tale of Diversity, Power, and Local Challenges

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
Rifle Regulations in the United States: A Tale of Diversity, Power, and Local Challenges

In the vast landscapes of the United States, the rules governing the ownership and use of rifles vary dramatically from state to state. These weapons, hailed for their range and precision, are a popular pick among the nation’s estimated 11 million deer hunters, according to the National Deer Association. While shotguns offer a range of around 150 yards, the reach of a rifle extends much further, making it an ideal choice for large game hunting and long-distance shots.

Long-range Precision Rifles and Their Impact

A recent study by 24/7 Wall St., which utilized ballistics data from Sportsman’s Warehouse, evaluated 30 long-range precision rifles. The rifles were ranked based on the foot-pounds of energy they could deliver at a distance of 500 yards. The results were startling, with energy delivery ranging from 1,364 to over 9,500 foot-pounds. Such power renders these rifles not only suitable for hunting deer but also for tackling larger North American game and even providing protection against large African animals.

The 50 Caliber BMG: A Beast Beyond Hunting

At the pinnacle of this list of powerful rifles stands the 50 caliber BMG. This military-grade weapon is renowned for its accuracy up to 2,000 yards and its ability to penetrate structures and light armor. While its capabilities exceed the practical needs of hunting, the 50 caliber BMG symbolizes the apex of power that civilian rifles can attain. Civilian versions, including those chambered for 50 caliber ammunition, are available in significant parts of the United States.

Local Regulation of Firearms: The Case of Columbus

The city of Columbus presents an interesting case study in the nation’s complex landscape of firearm regulation. Faced with a pressing need to curb violent crime and firearm-related homicides, Columbus has implemented its own set of restrictions. These include a ban on the possession of high-capacity magazines and a prohibition on the negligent storage of a firearm. Furthermore, the city has petitioned the Ohio Supreme Court to declare these restrictions constitutional under a state provision permitting the reasonable regulation of firearms. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for local firearm regulation across the United States.

0
United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
14 seconds ago
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
Recently, an unsettling trend of individuals suddenly speaking incoherently on live television has been captivating and alarming viewers around the globe. Initially, these bewildering episodes are often attributed to intoxication or similar impairments. However, they sometimes reveal a deeper, more serious medical condition at play. Reporter’s On-Air Medical Scare A recent incident involved a Los
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
2 mins ago
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
4 mins ago
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
New Breakfast Spot Early Birds to Open in Las Vegas, March 2024
27 seconds ago
New Breakfast Spot Early Birds to Open in Las Vegas, March 2024
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
39 seconds ago
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
2 mins ago
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
Latest Headlines
World News
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
15 seconds
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
40 seconds
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
1 min
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
1 min
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
2 mins
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
2 mins
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
3 mins
Complex Mountain Rescue Operation in Dunning Glen Amid Freezing Conditions
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
3 mins
Misophonia and Relationships: The Sound of Strain
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
4 mins
Watchdog Coalition Challenges No Labels Over Donor Secrecy
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app