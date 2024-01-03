en English
Business

Ridley Park Borough Council Implements 17% Property Tax Hike Amidst Tax Dispute with Hospital Operator

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Ridley Park Borough Council Implements 17% Property Tax Hike Amidst Tax Dispute with Hospital Operator

The Borough Council of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, has taken a decisive step to address a challenging fiscal scenario, by implementing a 17% property tax increase for 2024. This unprecedented hike has been necessitated by unpaid taxes and fees from Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company of Crozer Health System, which operates Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Unpaid Taxes and the Ripple Effect

The financial burden of Taylor Hospital’s unpaid taxes has had a profound impact on Ridley Park, a largely residential town. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the hospital’s tax bill for 2023 amounts to a hefty $350,000. Ridley Park Borough manager Richard Tutak confirmed the tax hike to Becker’s, although the exact amount owed by the hospital was not disclosed. The non-payment by Prospect has put considerable strain on the borough’s finances, leading to the property tax increase.

A Battle Over Property Valuation

Prospect Medical Holdings and the borough are currently engaged in negotiations to decide the fair market value of the property for tax purposes. Prospect has contested the $60.6 million assessment in the Delaware Court of Common Pleas. The dispute over property valuation and the resultant unpaid taxes have led to a situation where the residents of Ridley Park find themselves shouldering an additional financial burden.

Hope for a Fair Resolution

Despite the ongoing negotiations and the resultant tax increase, there seems to be a glimmer of hope. Prospect Medical Holdings has made a payment towards their sewer bill during these talks. Furthermore, Crozer Health has issued a statement expressing optimism about reaching a fair resolution regarding the property valuation for tax purposes. The Borough Council of Ridley Park is considering additional budget adjustments and has until February 15 to finalize their decision.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

