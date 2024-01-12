Ridgewood’s United Front: Valentine’s Day Donation Drive for Veterans

In an exceptional display of community solidarity in Ridgewood, a collective of local organizations and elected officials have come together to extend their support to veterans at the State Nursing Home at St. Albans. The initiative, a donation drive, intends to provide a special Valentine’s Day for the veterans, accepting donations till February 12th.

A United Front for Veterans

Joining forces for this noble cause are community organizations such as the Ridgewood 321 Kiwanis, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 32, Allied Veterans, Posts 104 and 118 Ladies Auxiliary, local Lions clubs, and various property owners and block associations. Lending political weight to the effort are elected officials including Senator Joe Addabbo, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, and Councilmembers Joann Ariola and Bob Holden.

Donation Drive Details

The drive seeks to collect essential items such as toiletries, candy, new underwear, T-shirts, socks, and sweatshirts for both male and female veterans. Drop-off locations have been established at the offices of the participating elected officials and a local craft store, facilitating an easy process for those willing to contribute.

Messages of Hope and Support

As 2024 begins, Senator Addabbo extended New Year wishes filled with hope and optimism. Councilmember Ariola rallied the community to participate in the drive, emphasizing the importance of making Valentine’s Day special for the veterans. Councilmember Holden took to Twitter to garner further support for the cause, highlighting his office as a drop-off point for the donations.

Meanwhile, in a parallel initiative, the Weyburn Public Library is inviting the community to create personalized Valentine’s Day cards for veterans. The cards will be sent to Veteran Affairs for distribution. The library has also organized special sessions for students to participate and earn volunteer hours, ensuring the outreach is both inclusive and engaging.