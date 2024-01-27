Rider University Triumphs Over Mount St. Mary's in Nail-Biting Match

In a thrilling display of collegiate basketball, Rider University eked out a victory against Mount St. Mary's, culminating in a 66-62 scoreline. The game, characterized by tenacious defense and strategic offensive plays, saw both teams demonstrating formidable performances on the court.

Rider University's Collective Effort

Rider's victory was a result of a collective effort, spearheaded by Mervin James, who led the scoring with 26 points. His clutch performance, punctuated by four straight free throws in the last 11 seconds, proved decisive. James was ably supported by Allen Powell, who chipped in with 11 points and five assists, and TJ Weeks Jr., who added 10 points to the tally. McKeithan, although scoring a modest 6 points, also played a key role in the win. Rider's shooting percentages, standing at 41.8% from the field and 100% from the free-throw line, point to the team's disciplined approach.

Mount St. Mary's Strong Showing

Despite the loss, Mount St. Mary's put up a strong fight. Adebayo led the team's scoring with 16 points, followed closely by Dakota Leffew with 17 points. Ron Jessamy contributed 10 points and pulled off 3 steals, reflecting his defensive prowess. The team's shooting percentages, slightly superior to Rider's at 43.6% from the field, showcased their offensive capabilities. However, their free-throw percentage at 71.4% and a slightly higher turnover rate hinted at areas for improvement.

Atmosphere and Anticipation

The game was played in front of 2,965 spectators, nearly filling the venue with its 3,500 capacity. The electrifying atmosphere underscored the closely contested nature of the match and the passion of the fans. As both teams prepare to face off again next Friday, anticipation builds for another riveting match in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.