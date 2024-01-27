Rider University Edges Out Mount St. Mary's in Thrilling College Basketball Game

In an adrenaline-fueled college basketball game, Rider University clinched a victory over Mount St. Mary's with a final score of 66-62. Both teams had entered the game with matching records of 7-13, a testament to their balanced capabilities and the competitive nature of the game.

Standout Performances

For Rider, the game was marked by standout performances from James, who scored a remarkable 26 points while maintaining a perfect free-throw record of 12-12. Ingraham also stepped up to the challenge, adding 8 points to the team's tally. Powell and TJ Weeks were not far behind, with contributions of 11 and 10 points respectively. Weeks also led the team in rebounds with 9, demonstrating versatility and prowess on the court.

Efforts from Mount St. Mary's

Mount St. Mary's put forth a strong fight, with Adebayo and Leffew leading the charge with 16 and 17 points each. Montgomery also played a significant role for Mount St. Mary's, proving his worth on the defensive end by grabbing 8 rebounds.

The Course of the Game

The game was closely contested, with Rider leading at halftime with a score of 32-25. Rider's 3-point shooting was 3-14 while Mount St. Mary's managed to perform slightly better at 4-18. Jessamy from Mount St. Mary's fouled out of the game, a crucial moment that could have swayed the game's momentum. Despite the intensity of the match-up, the total number of fouls remained relatively low with Rider committing 13 and Mount St. Mary's 15.

The thrilling game unfolded before an audience of 2,965 spectators in a venue with a capacity of 3,500, proving that the essence of college basketball - the passion, the competition, the camaraderie - is alive and thriving.