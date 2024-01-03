en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Rick’s Toybox Inc. Sends Waves of Joy Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Rick’s Toybox Inc. Sends Waves of Joy Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

Amid the discordant echoes of the Israel-Hamas conflict, a ripple of joy emerged from an unexpected corner: Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rick Brunner, founder of Rick’s Toybox Inc., in collaboration with Rabbi Michoel Feinstein from Chabad of the Bay Area, orchestrated a mission of love and care, transforming wood into symbols of hope for children impacted by the war.

Turning Wood into Wheels of Joy

The task was anything but simple. The goal: to produce and ship 900 wooden toy cars to Jerusalem, Israel, within a stringent timeframe of five days. Brunner and his dedicated team of volunteers rose to the challenge, their determination fueled by the desire to bring a semblance of normal childhood to the conflict-ridden region. The tireless effort paid off. The toys were successfully dispatched, reaching their intended recipients in time.

A Picture Worth More Than Words

The emotional climax of this endeavor arrived in the form of a photograph from Jerusalem. The image depicted two children, their eyes gleaming with joy, clutching the wooden toys. For Brunner, this was more than just proof of delivery; it was a Christmas gift that touched his heart profoundly. Speaking to Local 5, Brunner expressed his deepest wish: for these children to find a moment of respite from the harrowing reality of war.

Carrying Forward the Legacy of Love

Despite the geographical distance, Rick’s Toybox Inc. continues its mission to make a positive impact, both locally and internationally. The nonprofit’s efforts have demonstrated that the power of humanity can transcend borders, and that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a significant difference. Those interested in supporting this cause can find more information online, as Brunner and his team continue their journey of spreading love through simple wooden toys.

0
Human Rights Israel United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment

By BNN Correspondents

Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir

By Dil Bar Irshad

Olsi Jazexhi: A Personal Journey Reveals Xinjiang's Disturbing Reality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Protests Erupt in Chikkamagaluru over Alleged Caste-based Assault

By Rafia Tasleem

Armen Grigoryan's Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight A ...
@Armenia · 20 mins
Armen Grigoryan's Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight A ...
heart comment 0
Surviving a Bullet to the Brain: Arik Matson’s Inspiring Journey in ‘The Weight of the Crown’

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Surviving a Bullet to the Brain: Arik Matson's Inspiring Journey in 'The Weight of the Crown'
War and Human Nature: Unearthing the Truth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

War and Human Nature: Unearthing the Truth
The United Struggle of Latin American Feminisms and Transfeminisms: A Fight for Equality

By BNN Correspondents

The United Struggle of Latin American Feminisms and Transfeminisms: A Fight for Equality
NYC Shaken by Minor Earthquake; Goya Foods Launches Anti-Trafficking Campaign

By Dil Bar Irshad

NYC Shaken by Minor Earthquake; Goya Foods Launches Anti-Trafficking Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Ro Khanna Proposes Political Reform for Greater Integrity
22 seconds
Rep. Ro Khanna Proposes Political Reform for Greater Integrity
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
28 seconds
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
31 seconds
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley
35 seconds
Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley
Classified UFO Briefing Set for House Oversight Committee
38 seconds
Classified UFO Briefing Set for House Oversight Committee
Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak
40 seconds
Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
40 seconds
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
41 seconds
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
5 mins
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
15 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
24 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app