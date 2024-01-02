en English
Rick Ross’s Wrestling Crossover: A Resounding Impact and Hope for Future Collaborations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:25 pm EST
Rick Ross’s Wrestling Crossover: A Resounding Impact and Hope for Future Collaborations

In a surprising crossover, renowned hip hop artist, Rick Ross, made a notable foray into the wrestling world, partnering with Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Affiliates towards the end of 2022. Ross’s support during Strickland’s pivotal turn against Keith Lee in AEW (All Elite Wrestling) left an indelible impression, although he has not been seen in AEW since that event.

Rick Ross’s Impact in AEW

On the State of Florida Sports podcast, Strickland spoke highly of Ross’s contribution to AEW. He attributes the collaboration to his agent, who facilitated the connection. Strickland lavished praise on Ross’s energy, enthusiasm, and particularly his understanding of comedic timing, which he considered exceptional among artists.

Future Collaborations Beyond the Ring

Strickland expressed a strong desire to further integrate Ross into AEW, hinting at potential projects beyond wrestling. These include promoting Ross’s beverage brand on stage, thereby expanding their collaboration into the realm of business.

Recalling the Dynamite Experience

Strickland took a moment to recall the experience of introducing Ross at Dynamite in Baltimore. He spoke of an immediate rapport and a continued positive relationship, despite Ross’s absence from AEW television since their initial encounter.

While the uncertainty of Ross’s return to AEW television lingers, Strickland remains hopeful for more engagements with him. In the meantime, Strickland celebrates a recent victory against Dustin Rhodes at AEW Worlds End, an event covered by Fightful, with a post-show podcast review of the event.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

