Rick Goldsmith's 'Stripped for Parts': A Deep Dive into the Decline of Local Journalism

East Bay filmmaker Rick Goldsmith has turned his lens on a disturbing trend in American journalism, manifest in his latest documentary 'Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink'. The film offers a deep dive into the tactics of hedge fund Alden Global Capital, notorious for its controversial impact on local newspapers.

The Downward Spiral of Local Journalism

The genesis of 'Stripped for Parts' stems from Goldsmith's concern over the decline in local journalism and a 2018 article about Denver Post staff revolting against Alden's practices. The documentary elucidates Alden's strategy of acquiring newspapers, selling off assets, downsizing staff, and piling up debt. This approach has drawn widespread criticism for undermining democracy by eroding local news coverage.

Inside Alden's Secretive World

A key highlight of the film is the expose by journalist Julie Reynolds, who delved into the secretive world of Alden's owners and their amassed wealth. The film paints a stark contrast between the owners' opulence and the stagnating wages of reporters, shedding light on the grim reality of local journalism.

Potential Solutions: Nonprofit News Sites and Government Funding

While 'Stripped for Parts' presents a grim view of the local news industry, it also explores potential solutions. The documentary discusses the rise of nonprofit news sites and the concept of government-funded journalism as possible panaceas for the dwindling local news sector. These alternatives are particularly relevant in light of recent layoffs in the media, as seen with the Los Angeles Times and Time magazine.

The documentary is set to premiere at the New Parkway Theater in Oakland. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Goldsmith and the reporters featured in the film, providing a platform for further dialogue on this pressing issue.