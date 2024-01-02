Richmond’s Historic Greyhound Station Set for Major Redevelopment

Richmond’s Greyhound bus station, a significant landmark for the past 42 years, is on the brink of a transformative redevelopment. Allen Investment Properties, a real estate developer known for breathing new life into distressed and underappreciated properties, have submitted plans for a large-scale, mixed-use project on the 5-acre site at 2910 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The proposal, if accepted, would see the current Greyhound station demolished and replaced with two seven-story buildings, housing a combined total of 650 apartments and nearly 11,000 square feet of retail space.

Greyhound Station Redevelopment: A Closer Look

The proposed redevelopment aims to bring a fresh, urban aesthetic to the area. The two-phased project would see the first phase establish a 392-unit building, complete with 10,600 square feet of retail space. The second phase would supplement the development with an additional 258 apartments. Each building is proposed to include a parking deck, collectively offering 659 parking spaces and 163 long-term bicycle storage spots.

Ownership and Future of the Greyhound Station

The Greyhound station property, valued at $11.1 million, is currently owned by Twenty Lake Holdings, a subsidiary of Alden Global Capital. The station was acquired as part of a larger $140 million portfolio sale involving several Greyhound stations across the country. The station remains operational, and Greyhound has yet to announce whether it will relocate within the region.

Richmond’s Urban Renewal

The proposed redevelopment of the Greyhound station is part of a larger transformation sweeping across Richmond. Other projects contributing to the area’s growth and urban renewal include the $2.4 billion Diamond District project, Novel Scott’s Addition, and Scott’s Walk. Poole & Poole Architecture, in collaboration with Timmons Group, are leading the design and engineering of the project, marking Allen Investment Properties’ first venture in Virginia.