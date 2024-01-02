en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Richmond’s Historic Greyhound Station Set for Major Redevelopment

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Richmond’s Historic Greyhound Station Set for Major Redevelopment

Richmond’s Greyhound bus station, a significant landmark for the past 42 years, is on the brink of a transformative redevelopment. Allen Investment Properties, a real estate developer known for breathing new life into distressed and underappreciated properties, have submitted plans for a large-scale, mixed-use project on the 5-acre site at 2910 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The proposal, if accepted, would see the current Greyhound station demolished and replaced with two seven-story buildings, housing a combined total of 650 apartments and nearly 11,000 square feet of retail space.

Greyhound Station Redevelopment: A Closer Look

The proposed redevelopment aims to bring a fresh, urban aesthetic to the area. The two-phased project would see the first phase establish a 392-unit building, complete with 10,600 square feet of retail space. The second phase would supplement the development with an additional 258 apartments. Each building is proposed to include a parking deck, collectively offering 659 parking spaces and 163 long-term bicycle storage spots.

Ownership and Future of the Greyhound Station

The Greyhound station property, valued at $11.1 million, is currently owned by Twenty Lake Holdings, a subsidiary of Alden Global Capital. The station was acquired as part of a larger $140 million portfolio sale involving several Greyhound stations across the country. The station remains operational, and Greyhound has yet to announce whether it will relocate within the region.

Richmond’s Urban Renewal

The proposed redevelopment of the Greyhound station is part of a larger transformation sweeping across Richmond. Other projects contributing to the area’s growth and urban renewal include the $2.4 billion Diamond District project, Novel Scott’s Addition, and Scott’s Walk. Poole & Poole Architecture, in collaboration with Timmons Group, are leading the design and engineering of the project, marking Allen Investment Properties’ first venture in Virginia.

0
United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE

By Salman Khan

Arkansas Governor Challenges DOD's Abortion Policy Following Colonel's Resignation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson

By Sakchi Khandelwal

NFTA Announces Metro Rail Maintenance: Service Changes Ahead for Rider ...
@Transportation · 1 min
NFTA Announces Metro Rail Maintenance: Service Changes Ahead for Rider ...
heart comment 0
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls

By Israel Ojoko

Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Unraveling the Mystery: Homeless Man Found Dead in Downtown Lewiston

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling the Mystery: Homeless Man Found Dead in Downtown Lewiston
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows

By BNN Correspondents

Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Ebony and Jet Magazines: Legacy and the Future of Racial Representation in Digital Media

By BNN Correspondents

Ebony and Jet Magazines: Legacy and the Future of Racial Representation in Digital Media
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
11 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
23 seconds
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
29 seconds
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
31 seconds
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
56 seconds
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
1 min
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
1 min
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
2 mins
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
2 mins
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
42 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app