Richmond Prepares for 19th Shamrock The Block Festival; Significant Changes in Vendor Rules

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Richmond Prepares for 19th Shamrock The Block Festival; Significant Changes in Vendor Rules

The city of Richmond is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares for its 19th annual Shamrock The Block festival, scheduled for March 16, 2024. The festivities are set to unfold from 12 to 6 p.m. on Leigh Street, in close proximity to the Bon Secours Training Facility. As of now, the festival is accepting applications from interested vendors, with the submission period slated to close on February 23.

Application Review and Notification Process

Once the vendor applications are submitted, a meticulous review process will ensue, extending until February 24. This in-depth review ensures that all participating vendors adhere to stringent health, local, and city regulations. Successful applicants will be notified by the festival organizers before the review deadline, allowing them to prepare adequately for the event.

Significant Changes for Vendors

The 19th Shamrock The Block festival brings with it two critical changes for vendors. Firstly, the organizers have made it clear that payments by check will no longer be accepted. This move, undoubtedly, is in alignment with the increasing global trend towards digital and cashless transactions. Secondly, in a significant shift from previous years, electricity will no longer be provided to vendor booths. Vendors must now arrange for their energy needs, adding a layer of logistical planning for their participation.

Vendor Inquiries and Information

Vendors in need of additional information or those with specific inquiries are encouraged to reach out to the organizers via email at vendorsthreeoneoneproductions.com. The organizers are known for their responsiveness and eagerness to assist, ensuring that all vendors, new or returning, have a seamless and successful festival experience.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

