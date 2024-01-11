Richmond Police Announce Road Closures for Lobby Day 2024 at Virginia General Assembly

In anticipation of the annual Lobby Day at the Virginia General Assembly, the Richmond Police Department has announced strategic road closures and parking prohibitions in Richmond, Virginia. These measures, set to be in effect from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, January 15, 2024, aim to ensure seamless access to the Virginia State Capitol grounds for all participants.

Ensuring Order and Safety

The Richmond Police Department’s meticulous planning represents their commitment to maintaining order and safeguarding citizens during significant civic events. Lobby Day, a day where citizens engage with their legislators, is one such event that commands substantial attention and meticulous handling.

A Clear Plan: Road Closures and No Parking Zones

To facilitate smooth movement and avoid congestion, specific road closures have been announced. These include North 9th Street between East Main and East Broad streets, East Franklin Street between North 8th and North 9th streets, and East Grace Street between North 8th and North 9th streets. The restrictions are designed to streamline traffic, allowing safe and unhindered access to those arriving for Lobby Day.

Preparations for Lobby Day 2024

These measures by the Richmond Police Department underscore the city’s readiness for Lobby Day 2024 at the Virginia General Assembly. The city’s aim is to ensure that citizens can exercise their democratic rights in a safe, orderly environment, emphasizing the value Richmond places on civic engagement.