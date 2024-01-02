en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Richmond County Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Four-Day Celebration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Richmond County Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Four-Day Celebration

Richmond County is set to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events from Friday, January 12, to Monday, January 15. The Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation has orchestrated a variety of activities under the theme ‘The Power of the Dream: Freedom and Justice for All.’

Embracing the Legacy with a Gala

The weekend will commence with the MLK Gala at Liberty Place on East Washington Street, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday. This grand event marks the beginning of the four-day celebration that aims to inspire and remind the community of King’s enduring vision.

Faith and Community Parade

On Saturday morning, a prayer breakfast is scheduled at IHOP at 9:00 a.m., followed by a parade to the courthouse steps at noon. These events are designed to bring community members together in a shared appreciation and understanding of King’s dream for an inclusive society.

Ecumenical Service and Luncheon

Sunday’s schedule includes an Ecumenical Service at Outreach for Jesus at 5:00 p.m. The celebration will culminate with the MLK Luncheon at Wayman Chapel Center on Osbourne Road, featuring Saundra Wall Williams as the guest speaker. Throughout the weekend, the J.C. Watkins/MLK Choir will provide musical accompaniment, adding to the festive and reflective atmosphere.

Volunteers are also invited to participate in the MLK Day of Service at Forest Park on Monday, January 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to their community in a practical way, in the spirit of King’s commitment to service.

With a rich array of events, Richmond County is ensuring that the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. continues to resonate and inspire in the present day, encouraging the ongoing pursuit of freedom and justice for all.

0
Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kate Middleton's Hairstyle Sparks Debate and Highlights Royal Double Standards

By Olalekan Adigun

Durham's Rising Homelessness: A Call for Comprehensive Solutions

By Momen Zellmi

Anytime Fitness Sign Stirs Controversy: Strict Policy or Necessary Measure?

By Olalekan Adigun

Yoko Taro Reveals New Stage Play and Discusses Personal Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the ...
@Politics · 7 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the ...
heart comment 0
Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities

By Mazhar Abbas

Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Fired Employee Vandalizes Manager’s Car, Ignites Viral TikTok Debate

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fired Employee Vandalizes Manager's Car, Ignites Viral TikTok Debate
‘First Date’ Fans React to Change in Narrator: A Shift in Voice Sparks Debate

By BNN Correspondents

'First Date' Fans React to Change in Narrator: A Shift in Voice Sparks Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
58 seconds
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
2 mins
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
2 mins
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
2 mins
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
2 mins
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
2 mins
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
2 mins
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
2 mins
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
33 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app