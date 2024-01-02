Richmond County Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Four-Day Celebration

Richmond County is set to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events from Friday, January 12, to Monday, January 15. The Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation has orchestrated a variety of activities under the theme ‘The Power of the Dream: Freedom and Justice for All.’

Embracing the Legacy with a Gala

The weekend will commence with the MLK Gala at Liberty Place on East Washington Street, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday. This grand event marks the beginning of the four-day celebration that aims to inspire and remind the community of King’s enduring vision.

Faith and Community Parade

On Saturday morning, a prayer breakfast is scheduled at IHOP at 9:00 a.m., followed by a parade to the courthouse steps at noon. These events are designed to bring community members together in a shared appreciation and understanding of King’s dream for an inclusive society.

Ecumenical Service and Luncheon

Sunday’s schedule includes an Ecumenical Service at Outreach for Jesus at 5:00 p.m. The celebration will culminate with the MLK Luncheon at Wayman Chapel Center on Osbourne Road, featuring Saundra Wall Williams as the guest speaker. Throughout the weekend, the J.C. Watkins/MLK Choir will provide musical accompaniment, adding to the festive and reflective atmosphere.

Volunteers are also invited to participate in the MLK Day of Service at Forest Park on Monday, January 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to their community in a practical way, in the spirit of King’s commitment to service.

With a rich array of events, Richmond County is ensuring that the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. continues to resonate and inspire in the present day, encouraging the ongoing pursuit of freedom and justice for all.