Richmond Christmas Mother Program: A Tradition of Giving

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
The season of giving finds a unique expression in the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a holiday charity initiative sponsored by The Richmond Times-Dispatch since 1935. In an annual display of community engagement, the program is actively engaging its readers and advertisers in its annual fund drive. An endowment is being built to secure the future of this initiative, which brings light into the lives of thousands during the festive season.

Annual Fund Drive and Donor Recognition

Through its annual fund drive, the Richmond Christmas Mother program collected over $357,000 in contributions last year. Whether they’re individual donors, organizations, or businesses, the names of all contributors are published in The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sundays and Wednesdays through mid-January. This gesture serves as a public acknowledgment of their generosity. The donations report reveals an impressive grand total of $347,274.85, listing both individual and group donors.

Donations: A Tribute to Loved Ones

Interestingly, many donations are made in honor or memory of loved ones. This adds a poignant touch to the act of giving, transforming it into a tribute that resonates deeply with donors and recipients alike.

Richmond Christmas Mother: A Beacon of Support

Playing a pivotal role in this year’s program is the Richmond Christmas Mother, Jacquelin Ukrop Aronson. Inspired by her own experience of losing an infant son 20 years ago, Aronson is sharing weekly reflections in December. These reflections aim to provide support to those grieving through the holidays, a testament to the program’s commitment to not just financial aid but emotional support as well.

Contributions to the Richmond Christmas Mother program can be made online or sent by mail, making it convenient for donors to contribute towards making the holiday season brighter for many in the region.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

