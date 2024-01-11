en English
Business

Richmond BizSense Hosts Fourth Annual Economic Forecast: A Deep Dive into Economic Insights

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
In the early hours of the day, nearly 400 people from the Richmond area congregated at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Alumni Center for the fourth annual Economic Forecast event. Organized by Richmond BizSense and presented by PNC Bank, the event provided attendees the opportunity to either be physically present or join via a virtual broadcast.

Insights from Business Leaders

The event was split into two panels. The first panel was a diverse mix of six local business leaders: Brian Haney from Kinsale Capital Group, John Levy from John B. Levy & Co., Mike Lindsey from Lindsey Food Group, Sarah Paxton from LaDiff, Dee Ann Remo from Heritage Wealth Advisors, and Jennifer Wakefield from Greater Richmond Partnership. These leaders shared their insights on various economic topics, enriching the audience with their practical experiences.

Input from Economists

The second panel consisted of three economists, each bringing unique perspectives from their backgrounds: Dean Croushore from the University of Richmond, Renee Haltom from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and Gus Faucher from PNC. Their discussions covered a broad spectrum of economic issues, including interest rates, inflation, labor and employment, supply chains, and views on the regional and national economy.

Looking Forward

The focus of the event was to help participants plan for the upcoming year by providing a comprehensive outlook on the economy. For those who could not attend the event live, a recording is available for purchase at the same price as a virtual ticket through the BizSense online video store. The successful execution of the event was made possible thanks to the support of PNC, the Robins School of Business at UR, and other sponsors who continue to back this annual gathering.

Business Economy United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

