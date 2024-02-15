Richmond Ballet's Virginia Premiere of 'Dracula': A Gothic Romance Reimagined

As the moon rises over Richmond this weekend, a tale as old as time but as fresh as the night will unfold at the Dominion Energy Center. The Richmond Ballet gears up to present the Virginia premiere of Ben Stevenson's 'Dracula', a ballet that promises to breathe new life into Bram Stoker's classic gothic romance. With performances scheduled from February 17th to 18th, 2024, this production is not just a ballet; it's an experience, blending powerful choreography with a haunting score, all underpinned by spectacular production elements that are set to captivate audiences of all ages.

A Gothic Romance Reimagined

Originally created for the Houston Ballet in 1997, Stevenson's 'Dracula' has been renowned for its bold and dramatic reinterpretation of the Dracula legend. The Richmond Ballet's rendition takes this legacy a step further, incorporating new theatrical elements that promise to dazzle the audience — from flying brides to special effects and a ghostly carriage that seems to float across the stage. With a runtime of 2.5 hours and two 20-minute intermissions, the production is recommended for ages 8+ and warns of strobe lighting effects, ensuring a mesmerizing experience for all attendees.

The Music of the Night

What sets this production apart is not just its visual spectacle but also its auditory experience. The dancers will be accompanied by the Richmond Symphony, with guest piano soloist Douglas-Jayd Burn adding a personal touch to the performance. Burn, the son of long-time Richmond Ballet Artistic Associate Malcolm Burn, brings an emotional depth to the haunting score composed of Franz Liszt's music, enveloping the audience in the eerie yet beautiful world of 'Dracula'. This collaboration between the Richmond Ballet and the Richmond Symphony, with performances at 7:00 pm on Friday, 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Saturday, and 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Sunday, marks a pinnacle of artistic synergy in Virginia's cultural landscape.

More Than Just a Performance

While the ballet 'Dracula' is a spectacle of dance and music, it is also a testament to the enduring power of storytelling through art. Ben Stevenson's choreography, coupled with the Richmond Ballet's dedication to bringing narratives to life, ensures that this production is more than just a performance; it's an immersive experience. It's worth noting that Richmond Symphony vouchers, discounts, gift cards, and special offers are not applicable for this production, underlining the unique nature of this event. With tickets starting at $25, audiences are invited to witness a gothic romance reimagined, where the legend of Dracula is not just told but felt, seen, and heard in a way that only ballet can convey.

As the curtain falls on the Dominion Energy Center this weekend, the Richmond Ballet's 'Dracula' promises to leave its mark not only as a premiere Virginia performance but as a hauntingly beautiful journey into the heart of gothic romance. With its blend of powerful choreography, mesmerizing score, and theatrical wonders, this production is set to become a landmark event in the cultural calendar of 2024, inviting audiences to step into a world where the lines between legend and art blur into a captivating ballet experience.