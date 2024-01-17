Richmond American Homes Unveils New Neighborhood in Cedar Creek, Texas

Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC), has inaugurated Seasons at Railhead, a new neighborhood in Cedar Creek, Texas. The development, situated strategically off Highway 21, features a range of single and two-story floor plans from the builder's esteemed Seasons Collection. The collection is designed to make homeownership more attainable for diverse buyers.

Seasons at Railhead: A New Chapter in Homeownership

Located at 118 Union Pacific Drive, Seasons at Railhead is set to offer prospective homeowners a fresh take on modern living. The choice of single and two-story floor layouts from the builder's popular Seasons Collection caters to a wide array of buyers. The unique blend of design, location, and affordability aims to redefine the concept of homeownership for many.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.: Crafting Homes, Building Dreams

Established in 1972, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest homebuilders. Since 1977, the company has assisted more than 240,000 homebuyers in realizing their dream of homeownership. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. operates across several states in the U.S., providing a comprehensive range of services through its subsidiaries. These services include mortgage lending, insurance, and title services provided by the HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company. As a testament to its success and reliability, the company's stock is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC".

Looking Forward: A Promise of More to Come

The launch of Seasons at Railhead in Cedar Creek, Texas, signals a continued commitment by Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to craft quality homes that cater to a diverse clientele. Interested parties can schedule an appointment to explore the new development by phone or via the Richmond American Homes website. With this new project, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in the homebuilding industry.