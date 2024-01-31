Richmond American Homes Launches Sales for Seasons at Stonehaven in Idaho

Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of the industry-respected M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., has now officially launched sales for its new neighborhood, aptly named Seasons at Stonehaven, in the heart of Middleton, Idaho. This new development is a testament to the company's commitment to making homeownership more affordable, offering a range of both ranch and two-story houses with prices starting from the upper $400s.

Seasons Collection Promises Diversity and Comfort

The Seasons Collection is a signature offering of Richmond American Homes, and it is these designs that take center stage in the new Seasons at Stonehaven neighborhood. These floor plans range from a snug 3-bedroom layout to a spacious 4-bedroom design, covering approximately 1,720 to 2,660 square feet. With prices ranging from $519,990 to $669,900, the neighborhood offers a wealth of options to prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to growing families.

Additional Features and Prime Location

Adding to the appeal of these homes are features such as extended covered patios and RV garages, demonstrating the developer's attention to detail and understanding of modern needs. The location of the neighborhood is another significant advantage. Proximity to notable schools makes it an attractive choice for families, and its location just 30 minutes away from Boise provides easy access to the city's amenities.

A Legacy of Homebuilding Excellence

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., has been operational since 1972. Over its illustrious history, it has gained recognition as one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. With operations in multiple states and having helped over 240,000 homebuyers, M.D.C. Holdings is a seasoned player in the real estate market. In addition to home building, M.D.C. Holdings also offers mortgage lending, insurance, and title services through its subsidiaries, a testament to its diverse portfolio. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC'.