Richmond American Homes Debuts Overture Neighborhood in Cadence, Offering Luxury Paired Homes

Richmond American Homes has unveiled its latest community, Overture, within the highly acclaimed Cadence master-planned community, introducing two exquisite floor plans, the Boston and Chicago, designed for sophisticated living. With a starting price in the mid-$300,000s, these homes promise elegant living spaces, modern amenities, and a vibrant community lifestyle.

Unveiling Overture: A New Chapter in Luxury Living

Overture's introduction to the Cadence community marks a significant milestone for Richmond American Homes, expanding its portfolio of high-quality, carefully crafted homes. The Boston and Chicago models stand out for their spacious, two-story layouts, each boasting up to three bedrooms and 21⁄2 baths across 1,520 square feet. These homes are designed with luxury and comfort in mind, featuring two-car garages, versatile kitchens, and dining areas that seamlessly blend functionality with style. The Boston model further distinguishes itself with a summer-ready, covered front patio, offering an inviting outdoor space for relaxation and entertainment.

Explore Cadence: A Community Like No Other

As Cadence celebrates its 10th year, it continues to rank among the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide, a testament to its appeal and the quality of life it offers residents. The community is home to nearly a dozen builders, providing a diverse range of over a hundred unique models and floor plans. Cadence's amenities are equally impressive, with the addition of Citrine Sky Park and the upcoming ER at Cadence, enhancing the community's health and recreational offerings. The 16-acre Cadence Village Center is also expanding, welcoming nine additional retailers to complement its already robust selection of shopping and dining options.

Living in Cadence: A Blend of Convenience and Recreation

Residents of Cadence enjoy a lifestyle filled with convenience and recreation. The community's proximity to shopping, dining, and outdoor activities ensures there's always something to do. From the 50-acre Central Park with its variety of features to Desert Pulse Park and the resident-only pool, Cadence is designed for enjoyment all year round. The addition of the Cadence Animal Hospital and the diverse activities available in the community cater to the needs and interests of all residents, making Cadence an ideal place to call home.

This expansion by Richmond American Homes into Cadence with the Overture neighborhood not only offers potential homeowners luxurious and thoughtfully designed living spaces but also underscores the growing appeal of master-planned communities that provide a blend of comfort, convenience, and recreational amenities. As Cadence continues to evolve, it solidifies its position as a sought-after destination for those seeking an exceptional living experience.