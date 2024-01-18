Richemont Reports Record Quarterly Sales Boosted by Surge in China

The world of luxury retail experienced a seismic shift as Richemont, the parent company of iconic brand Cartier, reported a 25% increase in sales in China for the latest quarter. This surge in sales, which also included regions like Macau and Hong Kong, led to the highest-ever quarterly sales for the company ending December 2023, resulting in a nearly 10% surge in the company's shares in Zurich.

Richemont's Stellar Performance

The significant increase in sales was driven by Chinese tourists' preference to travel within the region rather than venture further, contributing to a total sales of 5.59 billion euros ($6.09 billion) for the quarter. Despite the challenging backdrop for the luxury sector, Richemont's jewelry brands, including Cartier and Van Cleef, played a key role in the group's success over the Christmas period. As the star performer, the jewelry segment saw a 12% increase in sales, outpacing watch sales that rose by 3%.

Global Market Dynamics

The increased sales in Greater China and Japan, which rose by 25% and 18% respectively, offset a decline in Europe, thereby helping Richemont defy the broader slowdown experienced by its peers in the region. The Americas also showed resilience with a sales increase of 8%, despite inflation, high interest rates, and more expensive mortgages impacting the luxury market in the U.S. and a slower than expected recovery in China following health crisis shutdowns.

Richemont's Resilience Amid Challenges

The latest sales figures highlight Richemont's resilience amidst macroeconomic challenges. Despite a 3% sales decline in its European home market, the company's jewelry business continued to do well, with a sequential acceleration and December being the strongest month. This robust performance, coupled with a comfortable beat of market expectations and a significant uptick in revenues from its Asia Pacific businesses, reinforce Richemont's position as a formidable player in the luxury sector.