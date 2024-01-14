‘Richcession’: The Reverse Recession Impacting America’s Wealthy

The term ‘richcession’ has entered economic parlance, epitomizing an unusual financial scenario where high-income earners face the brunt of a recession, a stark contrast to the traditional recessions impacting lower and moderate-income households. This ‘reverse recession’ is a consequence of a confluence of factors including persistent inflation, a wave of white-collar layoffs, and skyrocketing interest rates.

‘Richcession’: A New Economic Phenomenon

In 2022, the stock market experienced a significant slump with the S&P 500 plummeting over 19%. This downturn led to an eye-opening statistic: 1.8 million Americans were stripped of their millionaire status. Yet, the repercussions on the affluent have been markedly different this time around. The UBS 2023 Global Wealth Survey bore testimony to these losses, painting a picture of the changing fortunes of the wealthy.

The Summer Rally and Its Aftermath

Despite the market’s struggles, the summer of 2023 brought a silver lining with a stock market rally. However, the optimism was short-lived. Bank of America’s Consumer Checkpoint Survey for September 2023 revealed a rise in economic pessimism among high-income households. Soft wage growth and a slower pace of job creation for high earners have spurred increased caution in spending habits.

Broader Implications of the ‘Richcession’

This shift in economic behavior by the wealthy could potentially ripple across the entire economy. The approach to retirement in 2024 is fraught with concerns around stock market volatility, asset allocation, and the necessity of a cash safety net. The inclusion of Social Security benefits and part-time work as retirement strategies underscores the breadth of the impact of this ‘richcession’.

The crunch is also resonating in the corporate world, commercial landlords, and banks, with higher interest rates spelling further trouble. The potential for increased unemployment and the overarching implications for the economy cannot be understated, as this ‘richcession’ presents a unique economic narrative that continues to unfold.