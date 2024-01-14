en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

‘Richcession’: The Reverse Recession Impacting America’s Wealthy

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
‘Richcession’: The Reverse Recession Impacting America’s Wealthy

The term ‘richcession’ has entered economic parlance, epitomizing an unusual financial scenario where high-income earners face the brunt of a recession, a stark contrast to the traditional recessions impacting lower and moderate-income households. This ‘reverse recession’ is a consequence of a confluence of factors including persistent inflation, a wave of white-collar layoffs, and skyrocketing interest rates.

‘Richcession’: A New Economic Phenomenon

In 2022, the stock market experienced a significant slump with the S&P 500 plummeting over 19%. This downturn led to an eye-opening statistic: 1.8 million Americans were stripped of their millionaire status. Yet, the repercussions on the affluent have been markedly different this time around. The UBS 2023 Global Wealth Survey bore testimony to these losses, painting a picture of the changing fortunes of the wealthy.

The Summer Rally and Its Aftermath

Despite the market’s struggles, the summer of 2023 brought a silver lining with a stock market rally. However, the optimism was short-lived. Bank of America’s Consumer Checkpoint Survey for September 2023 revealed a rise in economic pessimism among high-income households. Soft wage growth and a slower pace of job creation for high earners have spurred increased caution in spending habits.

Broader Implications of the ‘Richcession’

This shift in economic behavior by the wealthy could potentially ripple across the entire economy. The approach to retirement in 2024 is fraught with concerns around stock market volatility, asset allocation, and the necessity of a cash safety net. The inclusion of Social Security benefits and part-time work as retirement strategies underscores the breadth of the impact of this ‘richcession’.

The crunch is also resonating in the corporate world, commercial landlords, and banks, with higher interest rates spelling further trouble. The potential for increased unemployment and the overarching implications for the economy cannot be understated, as this ‘richcession’ presents a unique economic narrative that continues to unfold.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum to Convene with Focus on AI and Rebuilding Trust
On the cusp of a new dawn in global collaboration, the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence from January 15 to 19, 2024, in the snowy Swiss town of Davos. This year’s theme, ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ invites the world to explore new technological opportunities and their profound impact on
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum to Convene with Focus on AI and Rebuilding Trust
Indian National Congress Faces Internal Strife over Stance on Industrialists
50 mins ago
Indian National Congress Faces Internal Strife over Stance on Industrialists
Rose Porteous's Mansion Sells for $4.7 Million: A Glimpse into the Luxury Property Market
54 mins ago
Rose Porteous's Mansion Sells for $4.7 Million: A Glimpse into the Luxury Property Market
UK Expected to Report slight Decrease in Inflation with CPI likely Easing to 3.8% in December
2 mins ago
UK Expected to Report slight Decrease in Inflation with CPI likely Easing to 3.8% in December
London Bus Drivers Battle Cockroach Infestations and Faulty Equipment Amid Tube Driver Pay Raises
40 mins ago
London Bus Drivers Battle Cockroach Infestations and Faulty Equipment Amid Tube Driver Pay Raises
Why $5 Colony Eggs at The Warehouse Raise Concerns
45 mins ago
Why $5 Colony Eggs at The Warehouse Raise Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
avid Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
2 mins
avid Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
3 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
3 mins
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections
Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association
3 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress, Ends Decades-Long Family Association
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Taiwan's Defiance: Lai Ching-te Elected President Amid China's Unification Pressure
5 mins
Taiwan's Defiance: Lai Ching-te Elected President Amid China's Unification Pressure
Japan Congratulates Lai Ching-te on Victory in Taiwan's Presidential Election
5 mins
Japan Congratulates Lai Ching-te on Victory in Taiwan's Presidential Election
A Murder, a Coach's Assurance, and a Thief: A Snapshot of Samoan Life
6 mins
A Murder, a Coach's Assurance, and a Thief: A Snapshot of Samoan Life
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in Maharashtra's Political Landscape?
7 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in Maharashtra's Political Landscape?
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
46 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app