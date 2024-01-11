Richard Neutra’s Architectural Masterpiece: The Marshall House Listed for $6.5 Million

The Marshall House, a mid-century modern masterpiece designed by revered architect Richard Neutra, has been listed for sale in Rancho Santa Fe, California, carrying a price tag of $6.5 million. The house is perched on nearly 3 acres of land, offering breathtaking backcountry views from its elevated position, fostering an aura of secluded serenity.

Preserving Neutra’s Vision

With meticulous preservation and thoughtful updates, the house maintains the integrity of Neutra’s original vision. It stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of historical design and modern amenities that resonates with today’s homeowners. Spanning 4,836 square feet, the property comprises five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Unique Architectural Features

Signature features of this distinct Richard Neutra design include mitered glass window corners and a layout that amplifies the concept of indoor/outdoor living, a core principle of mid-century architecture. The house boasts glass sliding doors, a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and fireplaces, enhancing the experience of California’s coveted indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

A Valuable Addition to the Real Estate Market

Situated approximately 25 miles north of San Diego, the house represents a unique reflection of Neutra’s style and a valuable addition to the real estate market. Listing agent Jason Davis emphasized the property’s adherence to mid-century architectural principles and its appeal to present-day buyers seeking a fusion of history, design, and modern comforts.