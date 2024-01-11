en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Richard Neutra’s Architectural Masterpiece: The Marshall House Listed for $6.5 Million

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Richard Neutra’s Architectural Masterpiece: The Marshall House Listed for $6.5 Million

The Marshall House, a mid-century modern masterpiece designed by revered architect Richard Neutra, has been listed for sale in Rancho Santa Fe, California, carrying a price tag of $6.5 million. The house is perched on nearly 3 acres of land, offering breathtaking backcountry views from its elevated position, fostering an aura of secluded serenity.

Preserving Neutra’s Vision

With meticulous preservation and thoughtful updates, the house maintains the integrity of Neutra’s original vision. It stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of historical design and modern amenities that resonates with today’s homeowners. Spanning 4,836 square feet, the property comprises five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Unique Architectural Features

Signature features of this distinct Richard Neutra design include mitered glass window corners and a layout that amplifies the concept of indoor/outdoor living, a core principle of mid-century architecture. The house boasts glass sliding doors, a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and fireplaces, enhancing the experience of California’s coveted indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

A Valuable Addition to the Real Estate Market

Situated approximately 25 miles north of San Diego, the house represents a unique reflection of Neutra’s style and a valuable addition to the real estate market. Listing agent Jason Davis emphasized the property’s adherence to mid-century architectural principles and its appeal to present-day buyers seeking a fusion of history, design, and modern comforts.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
2 mins ago
FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, has initiated an inquiry into potential misuse of connected car technologies in abusive relationships. Rosenworcel has contacted nine major automakers, including General Motors, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Stellantis, Tesla, and Toyota, seeking detailed information on their plans to safeguard individuals from being stalked or harassed through
FCC Chairwoman Probes Automakers on Connected Car Data Abuse
Missing Autistic Child Triggers Major Response at MacDill Air Force Base
2 mins ago
Missing Autistic Child Triggers Major Response at MacDill Air Force Base
FCC Chairwoman Inquiries Automakers on Stalking Prevention Through Connected Cars
3 mins ago
FCC Chairwoman Inquiries Automakers on Stalking Prevention Through Connected Cars
Richard Neutra's Architectural Marvel, The Marshall House, Listed for Sale
2 mins ago
Richard Neutra's Architectural Marvel, The Marshall House, Listed for Sale
Berkshire County's Most Expensive Home Sold for $9.3m: A New Architectural Benchmark by Tom Kundig
2 mins ago
Berkshire County's Most Expensive Home Sold for $9.3m: A New Architectural Benchmark by Tom Kundig
Philadelphia Arts Scene: A Kaleidoscope of Cultural Celebrations and Community Engagement
2 mins ago
Philadelphia Arts Scene: A Kaleidoscope of Cultural Celebrations and Community Engagement
Latest Headlines
World News
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
2 mins
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
4 mins
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Leaves New England Patriots After 24 Years
4 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Leaves New England Patriots After 24 Years
Mississippi Senate Reshuffle: New Leadership Could Influence Ballot Initiative Process
5 mins
Mississippi Senate Reshuffle: New Leadership Could Influence Ballot Initiative Process
Dallas Activist Davante Peters Sparks Political Storm with Recall Petition
5 mins
Dallas Activist Davante Peters Sparks Political Storm with Recall Petition
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
6 mins
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
7 mins
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
7 mins
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
8 mins
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app