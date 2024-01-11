en English
Richard Neutra's Architectural Marvel, The Marshall House, Listed for Sale

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Richard Neutra's Architectural Marvel, The Marshall House, Listed for Sale

A quintessential embodiment of mid-century modern architecture, The Marshall House, stands as a testament to the design prowess of Richard Neutra, one of the most influential architects of the 20th century. This well-preserved architectural marvel is now available for purchase, listed at a price of $6.5 million, in the affluent town of Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Preserving Neutra’s Vision

The residence, meticulously maintained to reflect Neutra’s original style, spans 4,836 square feet and is nestled on nearly 3 acres of land. It offers an intimate connection with nature, thanks to Neutra’s signature indoor/outdoor living concept. This unique design approach blurs the boundaries between the interior and exterior, creating a harmonious blend between the home and its surroundings.

Distinctive Design Elements

The Marshall House features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a range of distinctive design elements that enhance the home’s aesthetic appeal. These include mitered glass window corners, a feature synonymous with Neutra’s designs, which allows for panoramic back country views. The property also boasts glass sliding doors, a swimming pool, gardens, and fireplaces, all contributing to a stylish and comfortable living environment.

Rancho Santa Fe: A Hub for Luxury Real Estate

Located about 25 miles north of San Diego, Rancho Santa Fe is known for its luxury real estate. The presence of architectural gems like The Marshall House only adds to the prestige of this coveted location. This home not only offers a piece of architectural history but also provides modern updates for today’s homeowners, making it a truly valuable asset in the high-end property market.

United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

