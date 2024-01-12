en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Richard Marshall Ascends to Past Grand Master of Prince Hall Lodge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:31 pm EST
Richard Marshall Ascends to Past Grand Master of Prince Hall Lodge

On Monday night, an event of considerable significance unfolded in the realm of Freemasonry. Richard Marshall, a dedicated member and leader within the fraternity, was elevated to the prestigious position of Past Grand Master of the Prince Hall Lodge. This title, reserved for former leaders of a Masonic Grand Lodge, represents a significant milestone in Marshall’s journey within the organization.

The Prince Hall Lodge Legacy

The Prince Hall Lodge is no ordinary branch of Freemasonry. It traces its heritage back to Prince Hall, an African American activist and abolitionist who was instrumental in establishing the first lodge for black Freemasons in the United States. His legacy has been perpetuated through the continued work and growth of the Prince Hall Lodge, making Marshall’s elevation to the rank of Past Grand Master a notable event.

A Testament to Marshall’s Contributions

This recognition is not merely a ceremonial gesture. It signifies Marshall’s considerable contributions to the fraternity. His unwavering dedication and commitment to the principles of the Prince Hall Lodge have not only been recognized but also rewarded. Marshall’s journey does not end here. On the contrary, he is poised to continue impacting the growth and success of the lodge in his new role.

Commendations from All Quarters

The news of Marshall’s elevation has been received with widespread congratulations. From peers within the Masonic fraternity to the community at large, the respect and esteem held for Marshall are palpable. The recognition is a testament to his leadership and the indelible mark he has left on the Prince Hall Lodge and Freemasonry as a whole.

0
Society United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
1 hour ago
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed President Milei Fiscal Reforms
On the evocative streets of Buenos Aires, a drama unfolds, not in theatres, but on the public stage. The protagonists: members of the city’s vibrant cultural sector—actors, musicians, writers, and more. The antagonist: the recently-elected government under the leadership of President Javier Milei. The plot: a struggle against proposed spending cuts and reforms that threaten
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed President Milei Fiscal Reforms
Australia Day: A National Celebration or a Day of Contention?
3 hours ago
Australia Day: A National Celebration or a Day of Contention?
Kashmir University Leads Traffic Awareness Drive in Srinagar
4 hours ago
Kashmir University Leads Traffic Awareness Drive in Srinagar
Blac Chyna's Mother Accused of Sending Explicit Messages to Rapper Lil Twin Hector
2 hours ago
Blac Chyna's Mother Accused of Sending Explicit Messages to Rapper Lil Twin Hector
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Open Up About Financial Dispute with Jim Bob Duggar
3 hours ago
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Open Up About Financial Dispute with Jim Bob Duggar
Behind the Glamour: The Hidden Lives of Ski Resort Workers
3 hours ago
Behind the Glamour: The Hidden Lives of Ski Resort Workers
Latest Headlines
World News
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
2 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
7 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
8 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
8 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
10 mins
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
11 mins
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
12 mins
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
14 mins
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
15 mins
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app