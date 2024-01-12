en English
Science & Technology

Rice University Engineers Develop Innovative Testing Framework for 5G Networks

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Rice University Engineers Develop Innovative Testing Framework for 5G Networks

Rice University engineers have embarked on a pioneering project to develop a comprehensive testing framework for assessing machine learning-enabled 5G radio access networks (RANs). This initiative, backed by a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), focuses on scrutinizing both the communication performance and computing aspects of 5G networks which are increasingly shifting towards software-centric architectures.

ETHOS: A New Approach to 5G Network Testing

The innovative framework, christened ETHOS, promises a paradigm shift in the testing of 5G networks. It aims to evaluate not only the communication performance of these networks but also gauge the impact of various computing environments on the RAN software. The project is firmly in line with the NTIA’s $1.5 billion Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, which strives to foster development of open and interoperable wireless networks. This, in turn, is geared towards enhancing competition, boosting supply chain resilience, and curbing costs for consumers and network operators.

Collaboration with NVIDIA and Industry Engagement

As part of the project, the team at Rice will test the efficacy of the ETHOS framework and implement machine learning algorithms for 5G RAN on the NVIDIA-supported Aerial Research Cloud platform. This collaboration with NVIDIA is expected to offer valuable insights and pave the way for more robust 5G networks. Furthermore, the project seeks to engage industry partners for feedback, thus ensuring that the ETHOS framework is fine-tuned to address the specific needs and challenges of the industry.

Implications for the Future of Wireless Networks

The research undertaken by Rice University engineers could potentially reshape the testing process for wireless products, making it more comprehensive and responsive to the complexities of real-world network environments. By improving the testing of 5G networks, this project may contribute significantly to the deployment of 5G and future wireless networks. The Rice Wireless team, with its significant expertise in wireless technologies and key members like Rahman Doost-Mohammady and Ashutosh Sabharwal, is ideally placed to drive this transformation.

Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

