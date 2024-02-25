Rialto Firefighters Reinstated After Controversial COVID Protocol Dispute

In the heart of the pandemic's shadow, a critical incident unfolded that tested the bounds of duty, safety, and protocol. On a fateful night in November 2021, at the Rialto Post Acute Care Center, two firefighters faced a dilemma that would cost them their jobs and spur a legal battle echoing the complexities of emergency response during unprecedented times. This is the story of Capt. Josh Gilliam and Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Payne, whose decisions under pressure have now led to their vindication and reinstatement after a year-long ordeal.

The Incident and Initial Fallout

It began on November 17, 2021, when an emergency call summoned Rialto firefighters to the Rialto Post Acute Care Center, where patient Joseph Angulo was experiencing a cardiac arrest. Faced with the grim situation, Gilliam and Payne, alongside Fire Engineer Mark Brady, hesitated at the facility's threshold, citing state COVID protocols as their reason for refusing entry to treat Angulo. This hesitation, marked by a tragic outcome for Angulo, set off a series of events that would see Gilliam and Payne dismissed from their positions, while Brady faced a ten-shift suspension. The city's internal investigation condemned their actions, labeling their refusal as a failure to provide necessary care.

Arbitration Leads to Reversal

Contesting their disciplinary actions, the firefighters sought redress through arbitration. The arbitrator, Kenneth A. Perea, delivered a ruling that would not only question the city's decision but also reflect on the broader challenges faced by emergency responders during the pandemic. On January 31, Perea found that while the firefighters were liable for misconduct, the severity of their punishment was disproportionate. Ordering their reinstatement with full seniority, back pay, and a reduction of their discipline to a one-week suspension, Perea's decision underscored the need for balance between adherence to protocols and the exigencies of emergency response. Mark Brady's suspension was also revoked, further emphasizing the arbitrator's stance on the matter.

The Aftermath and Broader Implications

The incident, while resolved in favor of the firefighters, opens a wider dialogue about the challenges faced by frontline workers in navigating the complex interplay of health protocols and emergency duties. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Angulo's daughter, which reached a settlement pending city approval, further highlights the personal tragedies intertwined with the pandemic's far-reaching consequences. As the firefighters return to their posts, their story serves as a poignant reminder of the dilemmas that have punctuated the COVID-19 era, underscoring the need for clear guidelines and support for those on the front lines.