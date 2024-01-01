en English
RHONY Stars’ Feud Intensifies Over Reality TV Reform and Unionization

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
RHONY Stars’ Feud Intensifies Over Reality TV Reform and Unionization

The longstanding feud between former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ (RHONY) stars Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel has taken a new turn, with public exchanges of criticism and challenges. The dispute revolves around systemic issues in reality TV, and the possibility of unionization for TV stars—a notion championed by Frankel but dismissed by de Lesseps.

Public Spat Earns Spotlight

During a recent cabaret show, de Lesseps took the stage not only to perform but also to voice her opinion on Frankel’s advocacy. She questioned Frankel’s motives and criticized her for ‘biting the hand that feeds you.’ De Lesseps suggested that Frankel should refrain from focusing on the issues in reality TV and instead ‘go off into the sunset.’

Fighting for Systemic Change

Frankel, in contrast, has been outspoken about her dissatisfaction with the reality TV environment. She argues that it is a toxic milieu designed to boost ratings at the expense of its stars. She asserted that while the stars get ‘filthy,’ the networks get ‘filthy rich.’ Frankel’s advocacy for systemic change stems from her own experience—she was offered a mere $7,250 to star in RHONY’s first season, a stark contrast to her later $1 million per season salary.

Future Endeavors Despite Differences

Despite their differences, both de Lesseps and Frankel continue to progress in their respective careers. De Lesseps is scheduled to perform in Countess Cabaret concerts, while Frankel is engaged with the fourth season of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.’

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

