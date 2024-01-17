Rhode Island Town Secures Special Permission for Temporary Road Amid Flooding

Residents of a flooded neighborhood in Johnston, Rhode Island, are on the verge of regaining access to their homes after the town was granted an exceptional permission to construct a temporary access road. The persistent flooding, originating from last week, was triggered by the Pocasset River overflowing due to consecutive storms.

Securing Exception for Temporary Road Construction

Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. played an instrumental role in securing a one-off exception for the construction of the emergency road stretching from Belfield Drive to I-295 South. This move comes in spite of a 2017 regulation that ordinarily forbids temporary road construction directly connecting to interstate highways. The mayor stressed on the urgency of the situation for the residents who chose to stay behind, defying the evacuation orders. The immediate need for essential deliveries by first responders was highlighted.

Initiation of Road Construction

The construction of the access road commenced on Wednesday and is predicted to be functional within 24 hours. This solution, however, comes with an expiry date; the road is slated to be dismantled by January 26 or as soon as the floodwaters recede to a level that permits emergency vehicles to pass.

Call for a Permanent Solution

While this emergency road offers a temporary respite, Mayor Polisena Jr. acknowledged the need for a more permanent solution. He advocated for federal assistance in buying out properties that have been consistently affected by flooding. The water level on Belfield Drive has reached a staggering 40 inches, disconnecting about 10 homes and roughly 30 residents from essential services and deliveries.