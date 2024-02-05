Rhode Island Grapples with Housing Crisis Amid Zoning Challenges and Calls for ADU Legalization

Rhode Island, a tiny gem of a state, is grappling with a mammoth housing crisis. It is a crisis born out of a perfect storm of factors including the collapse of the housing market in 2007, an influx of newcomers, and restrictive local zoning ordinances. The housing shortage has been exacerbated by the state's antique building code, one of the oldest in the country, which imposes significant constraints on housing construction.

The Grip of Zoning Ordinances and Building Codes

The local zoning ordinances have played a crucial role in restricting the construction of new homes, thereby leading to a dearth of affordable housing options. New constructions are often confined to expensive condominiums and large suburban homes. These developments are not only contributing to the loss of farmland and forests, but also encouraging development along flood-prone waterways.

The Emergence of Accessory Dwelling Units

In the face of this housing crisis, Rhode Island legislators are considering the role of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as granny flats, backyard cottages, and tiny houses, in providing a solution. ADUs, once a common sight in the mid-20th century, were outlawed, but now there is a resurgence in interest. Legalizing ADUs could provide more housing options without radically altering the character of neighborhoods. They could enable residents to age in place and reduce the demand for single-family homes, thereby preserving open spaces.

Small Reforms, Big Impact

Rhode Islanders, known for their independent spirit, are looking towards small reforms and community-based solutions to address their housing challenges. The legislative proposal H 7062 aims to boost housing production in Rhode Island by allowing the development of ADUs, providing more affordable housing options for seniors and others. This bill, supported by House Speaker K Joseph Shekarchi and Rep June S Speakman, emphasizes the importance of ADUs in addressing the state's severe housing shortage. It prohibits ADUs from being used as short-term rentals and streamlines the permitting process to encourage their development.

Rhode Island is in the midst of a housing crisis, but its residents and legislators are responding with resilience and creativity. The push for ADUs and other small-scale housing options is a testament to the state's commitment to finding solutions that adhere to its unique character and needs. As the state grapples with its housing challenges, it is clear that the journey towards affordable housing will be paved with innovation, community engagement, and a renewed respect for the power of small reforms.