Rhode Island DEM Rolls Out Electronic Beach Passes for 2024

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has rolled out its 2024 summer season beach passes for online purchase. Despite the onset of winter, the DEM is gearing up for the next summer season. The electronic passes are now available for both residents and non-residents of Rhode Island.

Beach Pass Rates

The annual beach pass for Rhode Island residents is priced at $30. Seniors aged 65 and older are eligible for a discounted rate of $15. The non-resident fees are set at $60, with a concession for non-resident seniors at $30. A significant initiative by the DEM is to provide individuals with disabilities a parking pass at no cost upon contact.

Transition to Electronic Passes

Shifting with the digital age, the passes are now linked electronically to a vehicle’s license plate. This eliminates the need for a physical pass, paving the way for automated entry at most state beach locations. However, it’s important to note that while the pass grants parking access to all eight of the state beaches in Rhode Island, it does not guarantee a parking space.

Gift Certificates Available

In a move to cater to the gifting culture, the DEM is also offering gift certificates. This allows residents and non-residents alike to gift a beach pass, adding a unique touch to their gesture. The gift certificates are available for purchase online, just like the passes.