Travel & Tourism

Rhode Island DEM Rolls Out Electronic Beach Passes for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Rhode Island DEM Rolls Out Electronic Beach Passes for 2024

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has rolled out its 2024 summer season beach passes for online purchase. Despite the onset of winter, the DEM is gearing up for the next summer season. The electronic passes are now available for both residents and non-residents of Rhode Island.

Beach Pass Rates

The annual beach pass for Rhode Island residents is priced at $30. Seniors aged 65 and older are eligible for a discounted rate of $15. The non-resident fees are set at $60, with a concession for non-resident seniors at $30. A significant initiative by the DEM is to provide individuals with disabilities a parking pass at no cost upon contact.

Transition to Electronic Passes

Shifting with the digital age, the passes are now linked electronically to a vehicle’s license plate. This eliminates the need for a physical pass, paving the way for automated entry at most state beach locations. However, it’s important to note that while the pass grants parking access to all eight of the state beaches in Rhode Island, it does not guarantee a parking space.

Gift Certificates Available

In a move to cater to the gifting culture, the DEM is also offering gift certificates. This allows residents and non-residents alike to gift a beach pass, adding a unique touch to their gesture. The gift certificates are available for purchase online, just like the passes.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

