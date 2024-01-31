Rhode Island Authorities Launch Initiative to Combat Mashapaug Watershed Pollution

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) have initiated a significant move to combat the stormwater pollution crippling the city's Mashapaug Watershed. This includes Mashapaug, Spectacle, and Tongue ponds, which feed into the Roger Williams Park Pond. These water bodies have suffered extensive pollution due to stormwater runoff, worsened by the surrounding impervious surfaces.

Unveiling the Clean Water Act

Neronha has petitioned RIDEM to enforce the Clean Water Act, a move intended to treat the runoff before it infiltrates the waterways. This pollution has given rise to severe problems such as heavy algal growth, low dissolved oxygen levels, and contamination by polychlorinated biphenyls and fecal coliform. The attorney general's emphasis on the health and wellness of Rhode Islanders and the environment underlines the gravity of the situation.

A Permitting System for Unregulated Sources

As part of the proposed measures, a permitting system for hitherto unregulated sources is to be introduced. This system will delineate which commercial and industrial properties must acquire a permit. It also includes the implementation of mitigation plans for affected properties. These measures may encompass actions like parking lot sweeping, pavement reduction, tree planting, and the use of pervious pavement.

Addressing Urban Stormwater Issues

RIDEM Director Terry Gray noted the pressing need to handle stormwater issues in urban areas due to the larger extent of impervious surfaces. Save the Bay highlighted that polluted runoff is the most significant source of pollution in Narragansett Bay and other state waterways. RIDEM is expected to respond to the petition with a written decision by April 30, outlining the new permitting system and its requirements.

This initiative sets a new and positive precedent for tackling stormwater pollution, a problem that has long plagued Rhode Island's water bodies. With the implementation of these measures, the state hopes to restore the health of the Mashapaug Watershed and protect it from future pollution.