Business

Rhode Island Airport Corporation Extends CEO Iftikhar Ahmad’s Contract Through 2026

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Rhode Island Airport Corporation Extends CEO Iftikhar Ahmad's Contract Through 2026

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation has confirmed the extension of CEO and President Iftikhar Ahmad’s contract for another three years, ensuring his guidance through 2026. This move positions Ahmad, who has been at the corporation’s helm since 2016, as one of Rhode Island’s top-earning public-sector employees. Ahmad’s total earnings for the previous year amounted to a substantial $785,468, with a base pay of $483,267 supplemented by a performance bonus and other benefits. This compensation package places Ahmad as the second-highest-paid public-sector employee in Rhode Island.

Driving T.F. Green International Airport’s Growth

During Ahmad’s tenure, T.F. Green International Airport has witnessed a significant increase in the number of airlines and direct flights. He has successfully managed various development projects and steered the airport through the turbulent times of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a significant shutdown of air traffic in 2020. Despite these achievements, Ahmad’s leadership has not been without controversy, marked by clashes with government officials and the exit of high-ranking executives.

Justifying the High Compensation

The Airport Corporation Board of Directors defends Ahmad’s hefty pay package, arguing that his role in revitalizing the airport and promoting economic growth justifies the expense. Ahmad’s earnings ranked ninth among 21 airport authorities analyzed in an executive compensation study. Interestingly, the study found that executive pay does not always correlate with airport size. Notably, Ahmad’s pay exceeds that of the last permanent CEO of MassPort, which oversees Boston Logan.

Top Earners in Rhode Island’s Quasi-Governmental Agencies

In the context of Rhode Island’s quasi-governmental agencies, there are other top earners besides Ahmad. The article provides a comprehensive overview of the 2023 earnings of these high-ranking officials, offering a comparative analysis and valuable insights.

Business United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

