RF Industries Set to Release Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

RF Industries, Ltd, a leading provider of interconnect products and systems, has announced the release date for its financial results of the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2023. The financial results will be disclosed on January 23, 2024, after the market closes. A conference call and audio webcast, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, or 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, will follow the release to discuss the results and answer any arising questions.

RF Industries is renowned for its design and manufacturing of a wide array of interconnect products. These products cater to several growing markets, including telecom, data communications, and industrial sectors. Among their highly efficient product lineup are RF connectors, adapters, passive components like dividers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems, and small cell enclosures.

With its headquarters stationed in San Diego, California, RF Industries' operations extend beyond its base. The company has additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey, making it a nationwide player in the interconnect product industry.

For those unable to attend the live conference call and audio webcast, a phone replay will be made available. Access numbers for both U.S./Canada and International callers will be provided, along with an access code. The replay will be accessible for two weeks post-event, ensuring that interested parties worldwide can catch up on RF Industries' financial performance.