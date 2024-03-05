Reynolds Development Plans Major Mixed-Use Project in Henrico's West End, Aiming for Urban Transformation

Another transformative mixed-use redevelopment is set to reshape Henrico's west end landscape, with Reynolds Development at the helm. This ambitious project targets a 31-acre parcel at the corner of Forest Avenue and West Broad Street, currently home to portions of the Reynolds Crossing complex. The envisaged development promises a blend of residential, retail, and office spaces, poised to elevate the area's urban profile.

Reinventing Reynolds Crossing

Rooted in the early stages of planning, the proposed redevelopment seeks to introduce a notable increase in density and architectural height within the complex. Preliminary designs hint at the construction of approximately half a dozen new buildings, combining mixed-use and residential purposes, alongside the existing structures such as office spaces, retail outlets, and the Westin Richmond hotel. These prospective buildings could tower up to 10 or 12 stories, with townhomes or low-rise condos nestled at the development's core. Overall, the project could contribute more than 1,200 dwelling units to the neighborhood.

Most of the development area is currently occupied by surface parking lots, spanning eight parcels with addresses ranging from 6603 to 6641 W. Broad St. These parcels are zoned for business or industrial use, but none of the standing buildings at Reynolds Crossing are slated for demolition. In a move to realize this urban mixed-use vision, Reynolds Development is pursuing a rezoning of the 31 acres under Henrico's Urban Mixed Use (UMU) designation. This effort was unveiled during a community meeting, signaling the project's phased execution over the next 15 to 20 years.

Creating a Pedestrian-Friendly Atmosphere

The redevelopment's blueprint goes beyond erecting new structures; it also envisions a reimagined streetscape. The plan includes transforming the existing layout into a grid-like pattern, embellished with bike and pedestrian pathways, plazas, and landscaped open spaces. This redesign aims to foster a comfortable, pedestrian-friendly environment, enhancing accessibility and promoting community engagement. Additionally, Reynolds Development intends to manage new access points to the area, thanks to its ownership of the stretch of Forest Avenue running between West Broad Street and Glenside Drive.

Notably, the project will not encompass the nearby Walmart Supercenter and a retail strip center facing Glenside, nor the Virginia Eye Institute and Virginia Urology offices located at 6900-6946 Forest Ave. Collaborating with Baskervill for design and master planning, and represented by Roth Jackson's Andy Condlin in the rezoning process, Reynolds Development is poised to contribute significantly to Henrico's burgeoning mixed-use landscape.

A Broader Vision for Western Henrico

The Reynolds Crossing redevelopment is part of a larger wave of mixed-use projects sweeping through western Henrico, all seeking UMU rezoning approval from the county. These include the Westmoreland Crossing by the Ukrop family and Pivot Development, Willow Lawn Shopping Center's comprehensive redevelopment, and the transformation of the former Anthem Inc. campus into the Kinsale Center by Kinsale Capital Group and Marchetti Development. Each project brings its unique blend of residential, retail, hotel, and office components, collectively redefining the area's urban fabric.

Directly opposite Reynolds Crossing lies the 45-acre Genworth campus, another plot earmarked for redevelopment. With Baltimore-based Greenberg Gibbons leading its transformation following a 2021 RFP, this project further underscores the region's shift towards urban mixed-use developments, signaling a vibrant future for Henrico's west end.