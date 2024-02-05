Rexford Industrial Realty Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 10%, Marking Consistent Growth

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a focus on industrial properties in Southern California, has reported a 10% hike in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.4175 per share, a clear reflection of its strong financial standing and optimistic outlook. A noteworthy point in this announcement is the company's historical average annual dividend growth of 23%, a positive economic indicator within the industrial real estate sector.

A Consistent Growth Story

This dividend increase not only underscores the strength of Rexford Industrial Realty's strategy of concentrating on infill Southern California industrial properties but also attests to its consistent dividend growth over the past decade. The company has been driving long-term shareholder value with its robust approach, and this latest increase is a testament to the same.

Details on the Dividend Hike

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4175 per share, a 10% increase from the prior dividend. The annualized dividend will be $1.67 per share, payable on April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 28, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of March 27, 2024. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent.

A Strong Portfolio and Promising Future

The Board of Directors' decision to increase the dividend for the first quarter of 2024 reiterates the company's commitment to fostering long-term shareholder value. Since its initial public offering a decade ago, Rexford Industrial's strong dividend growth has averaged 23% annually. The company's high-quality portfolio comprises 373 properties with around 45.8 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. As a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, Rexford Industrial is poised for further growth and value creation.

While the company's forward-looking statements indicate a promising future, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from projected outcomes. As such, investors are advised to closely monitor market trends and economic conditions to assess the sustainability of the increased dividend.