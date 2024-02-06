Rex Parade 2024: A New Chapter in Float Art with Caroline Thomas

As the vibrant hues of Mardi Gras descend upon New Orleans, a new chapter unfolds in the city's storied history. The illustrious Rex parade, a carnival tradition dating back to 1872, captivates spectators once again with its intricately crafted floats. Unique in their construction, these floats eschew modern materials for time-honored staples like canvas, papier-mâché, paint, and gold leaf. The result? A velvety appearance that shuns the fiberglass sheen, a testament to the parade's longstanding commitment to art.

Caroline Thomas: A Trailblazer in the Making

Breaking barriers in this historically male-dominated realm is Caroline Thomas. As the first woman to design and oversee the production of the Rex floats, Thomas is etching her name in the annals of Rex's history. A graduate of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, with 13 years of experience under her belt, Thomas is bringing her unique vision to the daylight parade.

'The Two Worlds of Lafcadio Hearn': A Tribute

This year's theme, 'The Two Worlds of Lafcadio Hearn,' pays homage to the writer who introduced Japanese folktales to Western audiences and championed 19th-century New Orleans customs. Through her designs, Thomas is not only honoring Hearn's contribution but also crafting a visually compelling narrative of radically inclusive art. This narrative speaks volumes, not just to the spectators along the parade route but to the larger global audience.

The Ephemeral Nature of Float Art

Despite the fleeting nature of float art, with pieces being retired and redecorated annually, Thomas finds the process liberating. Such is the beauty of this unique cultural tradition of New Orleans, where handmade art finds celebration on the streets year after year. The Mardi Gras 2024 season promises a lineup of engaging parades, including those of the Krewe of Muses and Krewe of Carrollton, offering a vibrant preview of the city's rich cultural festivities.