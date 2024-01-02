Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution: A Journey into Radical Neutral Advocacy

Imagine a world where resolving disputes doesn’t have to be a painful process. Enter the arena of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), a path co-founded by a former general counsel for two tech companies. Recognizing the inefficiencies of traditional litigation, this legal pioneer envisioned a straightforward, efficient way to resolve conflicts. This article is part of a series that highlights leaders in the dispute resolution field, offering unprecedented insights into their experiences and techniques.

A New Age of Dispute Resolution

Breaking away from the traditional litigation model, a new firm has emerged, offering services in labor, employment, and HR matters. The firm, Workplace Legal, represents large corporations, small businesses, startups, and high-level executives in California, providing guidance on HR and employment law. By offering advice on new laws such as SB 616 for paid sick leave and the latest version of Form I-9 for employment eligibility verification, the firm aims to streamline the legal process for its clients.

Redefining Litigation Management

Oracle Legal Group, located in Chicago, specializes in litigation management services. Their focus is on preventing and resolving legal disputes through proactive strategies, utilizing risk assessments, internal audits, and compliance reviews to identify and mitigate legal risks. Notably, the firm offers alternative dispute resolution methods such as mediation and arbitration, prioritizing the preservation of business relationships and mutually beneficial outcomes.

The Rise of Radical Neutral Advocacy

Roger Moss of Rincon Resolutions emerges as a key figure in this article. With extensive experience in resolving real estate disputes and working on landlord-tenant issues through the Conflict Intervention Service (CIS) in San Francisco, Moss has helped stabilize housing and business locations for thousands of clients. He is recognized for his unique approach to legal careers and dispute resolution, which he terms ‘radical neutral advocacy’. In this model, Moss emphasizes compassion and empathy for all parties involved, setting a new tone for the future of dispute resolution.