Revolutionizing 3D Metal Printing: The Journey of the Jointless Hull Machine

The Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC) has ushered in a new era in the realm of 3D metal printing. They have introduced a groundbreaking technology - the 'Jointless Hull' machine, which recently earned the prestigious 2024 Technical Achievement Award for 3D Printing Innovation at the 8th Annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase. This revolutionary system paves the way for the creation of large metal components without the inherent weak points of joints or seams, a perpetual issue in traditional manufacturing.

Advertisment

Jointless Hull: A Paradigm Shift in 3D Metal Printing

The Jointless Hull is not just another piece of machinery. It is the world's largest additive and subtractive manufacturing apparatus. Its power lies in its ability to print metal with forging level quality in one piece. This unprecedented capability is made possible by the additive friction stir deposition technology developed by Meld Manufacturing and the Gantry crane system of Ingersoll Machine Tools.

Unlike conventional manufacturing processes, the Jointless Hull can print metal directly without necessitating a heat treat cycle between the processes. This machine boasts an expansive print volume, sparking speculation about its potential to construct equipment as large as tank hulls.

Advertisment

Driving the U.S. Army's Modernization Plan

This breakthrough technology forms a critical part of the U.S. Army's ambitious 15-year, $4.5 billion modernization plan for its organic industrial base. As part of this comprehensive strategy, future upgrades have been scheduled for RIA-JMTC before 2030. The operation of the Jointless Hull is monitored by the Army Materiel Command, underscoring the importance attached to this project.

A Collaboration for Innovation

The Jointless Hull is more than just a technological marvel. It represents a successful collaboration between the government and the private industry, joining hands to push the boundaries of manufacturing technologies. The project is expected to lead to more advancements in 3D metal printing, thereby enhancing the U.S. Army's capability to produce high-quality components more efficiently and at a faster pace. The Jointless Hull stands as a testament to what can be achieved when innovation, collaboration, and ambition come together.